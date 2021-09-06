Health ministers agree new quarantine rules for schools

Berlin / Munich (dpa) – The majority of federal state health ministers have voted in favor of simpler quarantine rules for corona cases in schools. In principle, quarantine should no longer be ordered for the whole class in one case, according to a decision taken after consulting the federal government on Monday. Children without symptoms who are in quarantine as close contacts should be able to end it with a negative test no sooner than after five days. The chairman of heads of state departments, Klaus Holetschek (CSU) of Bavaria, said this should serve as a “guardrail” for health authorities. The decision was adopted with the abstention of two countries.

So far, countries have treated a 14-day quarantine period differently if an infected child is found in a classroom. Sometimes only the people sitting next to you are quarantined, sometimes entire classes. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn also advocated simpler rules, but at the same time insisted on concepts of protection. The prerequisite is that ground rules are implemented, namely a classroom mask, regular testing and ventilation concepts, the CDU politician said ahead of the federal-state consultations.

The resolution available to the German News Agency states that quarantine orders should generally be issued “with a sense of proportion” based on compliance with these concepts. In the interest of the most reliable classroom instruction possible, the quarantine should also be limited to “as few people as possible”. People vaccinated and cured should be excluded as a matter of principle. The local health authority must take the necessary measures.

For other children in the class who are not classified as close contact persons, intensified testing should be done “for a while,” the decision continues. In day-care centers too, there should be quarantine “only with a sense of proportion, taking into account the concerns of children and reception structures”. Here, too, it should be possible to “break free” from quarantine after five days at the earliest. Prior to the deliberations, Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) campaigned for a broad common Länder line, which would ensure wide acceptance among parents.

State health ministers have also decided to expand the range of booster vaccines. “In the future, citizens over 60 will also be able to be vaccinated by a third party after medical advice and individual decision – but no earlier than six months after the first full series of vaccinations,” said Holetschek. This should also be offered to social workers in nursing and nursing homes and other facilities for vulnerable groups. Booster vaccinations are possible for people in need of care, immunocompromised people, and people aged 80 and over, among others.

The German Society for Child and Adolescent Medicine has come out in favor of more targeted quarantine rules in schools. The prerequisite is careful testing of the tests, President Jörg Dötsch said at a Science Media Center press briefing. He also called on adults to get vaccinated. School closures have contributed to the fact that there have been less severe classes among adults. “We demand very clearly: before a school is closed again, all other areas of public, economic and social life must also be closed.”

Spahn also called on the elderly to take responsibility. Children and adolescents had given up a lot in the pandemic, now they deserve to be taken into account. This includes curbing the spread of the crown with caution – as there is a clear link between infections as a whole and the epidemic, for example in daycares and schools. In addition, more people should be vaccinated. “In the end, those who are not vaccinated should not put the under 12s in a difficult situation,” Spahn said. There is no vaccine for children under 12 years old.

According to the RKI, nearly 51 million people, or 61.3% of the population, are fully vaccinated with the second syringe, which is usually needed. About 54.7 million people or 65.8 percent of all residents have at least one vaccination. The federal government has again called for using vaccination offers. “Every vaccination counts for a safe fall and winter,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said. He referred to a national action week scheduled for September 13-19, during which vaccination opportunities will be offered on site.

