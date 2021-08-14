Health passport | Fifth weekend of events across France

(Paris) Opponents of the health passport take to the streets in France on Saturday for the fifth straight weekend with more than 200 scheduled events, a few days after the device was generalized in most public places.

Posted on Aug 14, 2021 at 8:21 am

Authorities expect “around 250,000 demonstrators” to march through the country, a police source told AFP.

Last week, according to the Interior Ministry, it was just over 237,000, more than twice the size of the movement’s beginnings in mid-July.

The militant collective Le Nombre Jaune, which publishes a city-by-city census on Facebook, counted more than 415,000 participants in France last Saturday.

The protest draws a diverse audience – families, apolitical primate maniac, caregivers, or uniformed firefighters – who go beyond the anti-vaccine or conspiracy movement.

SURPRISING PHOTO ADRIENNE, RELATED PRESS

Demonstration in Paris

In several cities, the movement is presented in a scattered order. Three rallies are planned in Paris, where the presence of the extreme right prevents a common front.

Outside Paris, the most important processions are expected in the south, where Toulon, Montpellier, Nice, Marseille or Perpignan have emerged as major points of contention.

PHOTO FRANÇOIS LO PRESTI, FRANCE PRESS AGENCY

Demonstration in Lille

The health pass has been issued in most public places since Monday. Bars, restaurants, cinemas, long-distance traffic, museums or hospitals need this QR code, which is evidence of a full vaccination against COVID-19, a negative test or a recovery.

The demonstrators denounce an obstacle to their “freedom”, even a “health dictatorship”.

These allegations anger the government, which faces a deadly epidemic explosion in two overseas territories, Guadeloupe and Martinique.

Especially since one edge of the movement is assuming unrestrained anti-Semitism, while some vaccination centers or pharmacies are treated as “collaborators”.

A teacher will be brought to justice in September for waving a sign against Jewish personalities in Metz (East) last Saturday.