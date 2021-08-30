Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market New Report Examine By Top Companies : Nuance Communications, Inc., GE Healthcare, Medtronic, IBM Corporation

Healthcare Artificial intelligence is progressively being used thealthcare, as it becomes more prevalent in modern business and everyday life. Artificial intelligence has the potential thelp healthcare providers in a variety of ways, including patient care and administrative tasks. The majority of AI and healthcare technologies are useful in the healthcare industry, but the tactics they support can vary significantly.

Request Sample Pages of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHC00002379/

The structure of the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Section 2: Key Takeaways

Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2021 to 2028). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market.

Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Research include:

DEEP GENOMICS

Atomwise, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Microsoft

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

IBM Corporation

Based on Component, the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market is segmented intSoftware, Services and Hardware.

On the basis of Technology, the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market is segmented intMachine language, natural language processing, querying method, Context Aware Processing and others.

On the basis of Application, the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market is segmented intPatient Data and Risk Analysis, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Dosage Error Reduction, Lifestyle Management and Patient Monitoring, Preliminary Diagnosis, Medical Imaging and Diagnostics, Others.

Order a copy of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHC00002379/

About US

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Food and Beverages, Consumers and Goods, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US

Contact Person : Sameer Joshi

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-mail : sales@theinsightpartners.com