Healthcare Cloud Computing Market : Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2028

Global healthcare cloud computing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 83.66 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing expenditure in healthcare IT sector is driving the growth of the healthcare cloud computing market.

Growing popularity for SAAS model, advantages derived from using cloud computing in healthcare IT, speeding up the data or document processing in healthcare facilities will likely to accelerate the growth of the healthcare cloud computing market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, use of block chain technology in the health cloud, formation of accountable care organizations and emergence of the telecloud will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the healthcare cloud computing market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Concerns over the security of patient information relating to privacy and data along with issues related to interoperability & standardization of cloud migration towards legacy systems are going to impede the growth of the healthcare cloud computing market in the above-mentioned forecast period.

This healthcare cloud computing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on healthcare cloud computing market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Component (Hardware, Services), Application (Clinical Information Systems, Non-clinical Information Systems), Service Model (Software-As-A-Service, Infrastructure-As-A-Service, Platform-As-A-Service), Deployment (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Pricing Model (Pay-As-You-Go, Spot Pricing Model), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing expenditure in healthcare IT sector

Growing popularity for SAAS model

Various advantages derived from using cloud computing in healthcare IT

Speeding up the data or document processing in healthcare facilities

Implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act

Concerns over security of patient information

Issues related to interoperability & standardization of cloud

Competitive Landscape and Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share Analysis

Healthcare cloud computing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to healthcare cloud computing market.

The major players covered in the healthcare cloud computing market report are CareCloud Corporation, Carestream Health, ClearDATA, Dell, NetDepot.com LLC, IBM Corporation, Iron Mountain Incorporated, IBM Watson Health, Cisco Systems Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Microsoft, VMware, Inc., Salesforce.com, inc., ClearDATA, SYNOPTEK, LLC., Cisco, Oracle, GE healthcare, CitiusTech Inc., Napier Healthcare Solutions Pte. Ltd., HealthAsyst, Optum, Inc., McKesson Corporation, 3M, Omnicell, Inc., Ciox Health, Wipro, Nuance Communications, Inc., Infosys Limited, Cognizant, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Definition: Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the healthcare cloud computing market in the next 8 years. Cloud computing is used for the delivery of hosted services over the internet. The healthcare industry market has changed significantly with the growing impact of consumerism, digitalization, preventative healthcare and regulations. A shift in cloud computing which is playing a prominent role in healthcare IT is expected to accelerate the global healthcare industry in the future. Cloud and big data services can be used to track various diseases map them geospatially and inform the population where risk exists. Few tools that exist in the healthcare marketplace today include Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), IBM Explorys, McKesson, eClinicalWorks, Cerner, IBM Phytel Population Health Management among others. Cloud computing in healthcare is used for population health management, care management support, image handling services, diagnostic support, medical practitioner assistance, patient connectivity, data distribution services laboratory services, clinical research and many more. Numerous standards are applied to different aspects of healthcare solutions which are required for customers to understand the available standards and to understand whether cloud services are attached to relevant standards for the capabilities provided. For instance, in the U.S., every healthcare entity such as hospital, university research facility, physician’s office, that deals with (Protected Health Information) PHI must adhere to the guidelines stipulated by Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Healthcare cloud computing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for healthcare cloud computing market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the healthcare cloud computing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

