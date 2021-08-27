Healthcare Contact Center Solution Market  Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players-Genesys, Aspect Software, DATAMARK Incorporated, Ozonetel, Virtusa Corporation, Cisco Systems, Spok, Intrado Corporation & Others

The rising adoption of advanced contact centre technologies, the need to handle contact centre attrition and absenteeism, the emerging role of social media in contact centre operations, and the increasing adoption of virtual and cloud-based contact centre solutions are all expected to drive the growth of the contact centre software market.

Top key players: Genesys, Aspect Software, DATAMARK Incorporated, Ozonetel, Virtusa Corporation, Cisco Systems, Spok, Intrado Corporation, Enghouse Interactive, Talkdesk, Inc, Ameyo, Bright Pattern, Inc., Telmediq, NICE inContact

The use of analytics to monitor and analyse interactions for giving customised solutions, as well as video enablement to engage in face-to-face video calls, adds to the benefits of modern-age contact centres. North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America are the five key geographic regions covered by the worldwide contact centre software industry. Vendors of contact centre software have tried a variety of organic and inorganic expansion tactics. To strengthen their products in the market, contact centre software suppliers have used a variety of organic and inorganic growth tactics, such as new product launches, product upgrades, partnerships and agreements, business expansions, and mergers and acquisitions.

Healthcare Contact Center Solution Market , By Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

Healthcare Contact Center Solution Market , By Application:Workforce Optimization, Customer Relationship Management, Interactive Voice Response, Others

Fraud attacks and associated losses are on the rise as more contact centres employ self-service channels, IVRs, and webchats to reduce call volumes at the agents’ end, especially after a spike in the number of calls due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Despite the lack of a payment, several fraudsters have devised algorithms to autodial IVRs, overcome PIN security, and crack the last digits of Social Security Numbers and credit and debit cards to undertake account takeovers and withdraw money from people’s bank accounts.

