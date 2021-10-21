Healthcare Cybersecurity Market 2021 Key Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

The exclusive report on Healthcare Cybersecurity Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a holistic view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights of the market backed by the telephonic interviews with Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s) and Subject Matter Expertise (SME’s). This model negates drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used to estimate the Healthcare Cybersecurity Market size and forecasts till 2028.

The growing sense of security has increased the demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions in healthcare organizations. In a modern connected world, the healthcare sector have been accelerating the pace of their digital transformation with the emergence of digital technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), cloud computing, and big data. The proliferation of connected devices in healthcare organizations has created a security blind spot where cybercriminals or hackers can attack devices like webcams, routers, printers, and IoT medical equipment such as ventilators and respirators. According tothe Global Connected Industries Cybersecurity Survey from Swedish software company, Irdeto, in 2019, around 82% of healthcare providers that have implemented IoT devices have experienced cyberattacks.

(**Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis**)

The Healthcare Cybersecurity Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints ,opportunities and future trends with an impact analysis of these market dynamics for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Healthcare Cybersecurity Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Healthcare Cybersecurity with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Market at global, regional and country level.

The Healthcare Cybersecurity Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and offers exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Based on type of threat, the global Healthcare cybersecurity market is segmented into Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS), Malware, Other Threats.

Based on security measures, the market is categorised into Antivirus and Antimalware, DDoS Mitigation, Identity and Access Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Other Solutions.

Based on deployment, the market is categorised into on-premises, cloud-based.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Health Insurance Companies, Medical Devices Companies, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The Healthcare cybersecurity market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Healthcare cybersecurity market in these regions.

Impact of Covid-19on Healthcare Cybersecurity Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced healthcare settings to utilize remote-care devices which lacks proper protection, thereby giving opportunities to cyber threats and attacks. With cyber threats such as PPE phishing scams and ransomware attack, hackers and scammers are seizing on the chaos of the COVID-19 crisis. Thus, the healthcare organizations are focusing on advanced technologies in cybersecurity such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data for protection against such threats. According to HIPAA Journal, the INTERPOL has issued an alert to hospitals over ongoing ransomware attacks during the coronavirus pandemic and issued a ‘Purple Notice’ alerting police forces in all 194 member countries.

