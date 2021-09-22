Healthcare Gamification Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report by 2030

Global Healthcare Gamification Market was valued at USD 3,085 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 36,854 million by 2027 at a CAGR 35.8% from 2020-2027.

Gamification is defined as the method of adding a game or game-type component to a task so that there can be a growth in participation in the event. Gamification is observed to be efficient as it taps the people’s natural behavior for competition & accomplishment. Also, gamification contributes an essential feature in designed websites & application which can drive people to meet personal challenges, which supports the user in tracking the progress of their task which is more extra fun and seems more like a game.

Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Fitbit Inc., Nike, Mango Health, JawBone, Hubbub Health, EveryMove, Akili Interactive Labs, Bunchball Inc, Microsoft, Ayogo Health Inc., etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Enterprise-based solutions

Consumer-based solutions

By Application

Fitness management

Medication Management

Medical Training

Physical Therapy

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Individual use

Research

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

The Global Healthcare Gamification Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North America region commanded the major share of the global healthcare gamification market and is anticipated to grow at a significant pace in the coming years. The APAC region also shows a substantial growth in the healthcare gamification market primarily due to the growing population, especially in India & China, the increase in adoption of smartphones, and the rise in gamification and creative innovation initiatives in the region.

