Healthcare IT Market Insights 2021-2027 Global Insights, Industry Demand, Growth Rate 12.6, Sales, Size, Type, Top Manufactures and Current Trends

The Healthcare IT Market report offers a thorough analysis on the market status and forecasts the upcoming market size of the Healthcare IT industry by analyzing the historical data. The report describes all the market verticals and their worth in contributing to the market size. It includes the market overview, segments, applications, actions and trends for the Healthcare IT industry.

The global Healthcare IT Consulting market is drived by growing digitization in healthcare, rapidly changing HCIT landscape, government support for healthcare IT solutions, growing HCIT expenditure, lack of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry.

The healthcare application analysis, design, and development segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The global Healthcare IT market size is projected to reach US$ 338760 million by 2027, from US$ 142880 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2021-2027.

By Company

– CERNER

– MCKESSON

– GE HEALTHCARE

– ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

– PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

– EPIC SYSTEMS

– INFOR

– COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

– ORACLE

– ATHENAHEALTH

– DELL TECHNOLOGIES

– OPTUM

Segment by Type

– Local Deployment

– Cloud Deployment

Segment by Application

– Hospital

– Clinic

– Other

This report presents the worldwide Healthcare IT Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2016-2021 and forecast to 2027), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

