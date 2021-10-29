Healthcare Lighting Market 2021: Global Expansion Strategies by Top Key Vendors till 2028

Surety of clarity in laboratories and treatment areas is the primary function that is expected of lighting specifically built for the healthcare industry. Lighting in the healthcare industry is not only used for ensured infrastructural cleanliness but also for staff and patients. As the healthcare industry continues to grow and advance, the demand for durable lightings that provide security and orientation is also expected to increase. Furthermore, enhanced lighting conditions in the hospital’s working premises have also proven to provide better productivity by the staff, nurses and doctors.

Key Market Competitors: Global Healthcare Lighting Market:

ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC.

Signify Holding.

Hubbell

KLS Martin Group

TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG

Zumtobel Group AG

Cree, Inc.

Eaton

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Increase in the number of hospitals across the globe along with the rising adoption of LED lights are expected to drive the healthcare lighting market. In addition, advancements made in lighting technologies are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The global healthcare lighting market is categorized on the basis of lighting technology and application. Based on lighting technology, the market is segmented as LED lighting, fluorescent lighting and other lighting technologies. On the basis of application, the global healthcare lighting market is segmented into patient room, surgical suits, nursing stations and outdoor.

The Healthcare Lighting Market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as increasing ageing population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, up surge in healthcare costs, and developments in technology. Moreover, increase of big multi-service ambulatory care centers and growth in healthcare investments offer growth opportunities in the Healthcare Lighting Market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Healthcare Lighting Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The “Global Healthcare Lighting Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a focus on the global Healthcare Lighting Market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Healthcare Lighting Market with detailed market segmentation by type, specialty, surgery, and geography. The global Healthcare Lighting Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Healthcare Lighting Market.

To comprehend Global Healthcare Lighting Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Healthcare Lighting Market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

