Heat Shrink Tubing Market Emerging Opportunities, Revenue Analysis and Growth Projections 2021-2028

The heat shrink tubing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 2,730.98 million by 2028. The growing role of government in support and expansion of transmission & distribution system across the region is expected to drive the growth of the global heat shrink tubing market.

Heat Shrink Tubing Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the heat shrink tubing market is segmented into single wall and dual wall. In 2021, the single wall segment holds the largest market share in the type segment as it offers superior insulation strain relief and protection against mechanical damage and abrasion versus taping and molding.

On the basis of product type, the heat shrink tubing market is segmented into spools, pre-cut lengths and others. In 2021, spools segment dominate the overall market with maximum market share owing to their extra insulation adhesive feature.

On the basis of material, the heat shrink tubing market is segmented into polyolefin, per fluoroalkoxy alkane (PFA), poly tetra fluoro ethylene (PTFE), ethylene tetra fluoro ethylene (ETFE), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), polyether ether ketone (PEEK) and others. In 2021, the polyolefin segment holds the highest market share as it has excellent physical, chemical and electrical characteristics and is resistant to abrasion and flame.

On the basis of voltage, the heat shrink tubing market is segmented into low, medium and high. In 2021, low voltage augments the market with the largest market share owing to its increase in the utilization of heat shrink tubing, mainly for sealing cables and insulation.

On the basis of shrink ratio, the heat shrink tubing market is segmented into 2:1, 3:1, 4:1 and 6:1. In 2021, the 2:1 segment accounts for the highest market share due to faster shrink time, minimizing the installation time and potential damage to heat-sensitive components.

On the basis of end-user, the heat shrink tubing market is segmented into food & beverage, automotive, utilities, chemical, pharmaceuticals, electronics, IT and telecommunication, aerospace, oil and gas, construction, marine and others. In 2021, the utilities segment dominates the overall market with maximum market share due to the need of protecting the wires and cable from harmful environmental components.

The countries covered in the global heat shrink tubing market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Egypt, Israel, rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Heat Shrink Tubing Market Includes:

The major players covered in the global heat shrink tubing market report are ABB, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., TE Connectivity, HellermannTyton, Alpha Wire, 3M, SHAWCOR, Changchun IAC Technology Co., Ltd., Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., Molex, PEXCO, Thermosleeve USA , Techflex, Inc., Dasheng Group, Prysmian Group, Shenzhen Woer Heat – Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd., Qualtek Electronics Corp., Hilltop, Assembly Fasteners, Inc., Huizhou Guanghai Electronic Insulation Materials Co.,Ltd., GREMCO GmbH among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of heat shrink tubing market.

For instance,

In March 2021, TE Connectivity launched ATUM series of heat shrink tubes that has an adhesive inside tube bonds with a wide range of rubber, plastics and metals that includes PVC, polyethylene, rubber and aluminium. The high flexibility offered from the shrink tubes make it ideal for repairing cables in industrial applications. The company enhanced its product portfolio delivering more profit to the company.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for heat shrink tubing through expanded range of size.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Heat Shrink Tubing Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Heat Shrink Tubing Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Heat Shrink Tubing Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Heat Shrink Tubing Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Heat Shrink Tubing Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Heat Shrink Tubing Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Heat Shrink Tubing Market?

