Hemp Seeds Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hemp Seeds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global hemp seeds market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Hemp seeds are small, edible seeds obtained from the hemp tree, which belongs to the Cannabis sativa family. They are rich in fiber, protein, vitamin E and B-6, and healthy fatty acids, including omega-6s and -3s. Also, hemp seeds offer mild psychosomatic properties as they contain a trace amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Consequently, they help with neurological diseases, reduce the risk of heart diseases, decrease inflammation, and improve skin diseases.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hemp-seeds-market/requestsample

The rising awareness about the health and nutritional benefits of hemp seeds is majorly fueling the global market growth. In line with this, the increasing prevalence of epilepsy and various sleeping disorders is escalating the consumption of hemp seeds, thus contributing to the market growth. Moreover, hemp seeds are being increasingly used in the formulation of skin care products as they help to protect the skin from pollutants, dryness and itchiness. This is acting as another growth-inducing factor in the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global hemp seeds market to exhibit continuous growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

BAFA Neu GmbH

Canah International Srl

Deep Nature Project GmbH

GFR Ingredients Inc.

Green Source Organics Inc.

Hempco Food and Fibre Inc. (Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

HempFlax Group B.V.

Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co. Ltd.

Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods (Tilray Inc)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Navitas LLC

North American Hemp & Grain Ltd.

Yunnan Hua Fang Industrial Hemp Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Source:

Conventional

Organic

Breakup by Form:

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Pouches

Jars

Tins

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food & Beverages

Nutritional Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hemp-seeds-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Car Sharing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/car-sharing-market

Online Food Delivery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-food-delivery-market

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800