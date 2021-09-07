Hemp Seeds Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

Hemp Seeds Market

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hemp Seeds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global hemp seeds market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Hemp seeds are small, edible seeds obtained from the hemp tree, which belongs to the Cannabis sativa family. They are rich in fiber, protein, vitamin E and B-6, and healthy fatty acids, including omega-6s and -3s. Also, hemp seeds offer mild psychosomatic properties as they contain a trace amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Consequently, they help with neurological diseases, reduce the risk of heart diseases, decrease inflammation, and improve skin diseases.

The rising awareness about the health and nutritional benefits of hemp seeds is majorly fueling the global market growth. In line with this, the increasing prevalence of epilepsy and various sleeping disorders is escalating the consumption of hemp seeds, thus contributing to the market growth. Moreover, hemp seeds are being increasingly used in the formulation of skin care products as they help to protect the skin from pollutants, dryness and itchiness. This is acting as another growth-inducing factor in the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global hemp seeds market to exhibit continuous growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

  • BAFA Neu GmbH
  • Canah International Srl
  • Deep Nature Project GmbH
  • GFR Ingredients Inc.
  • Green Source Organics Inc.
  • Hempco Food and Fibre Inc. (Aurora Cannabis Inc.)
  • HempFlax Group B.V.
  • Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co. Ltd.
  • Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods (Tilray Inc)
  • Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
  • Navitas LLC
  • North American Hemp & Grain Ltd.
  • Yunnan  Hua  Fang  Industrial  Hemp Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Source:

  • Conventional
  • Organic

Breakup by Form:

  • Whole Hemp Seed
  • Hulled Hemp Seed
  • Hemp Seed Oil
  • Hemp Protein Powder
  • Others

Breakup by Packaging:

  • Pouches
  • Jars
  • Tins
  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Food & Beverages
  • Nutritional Supplements
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Cosmetics
  • Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online Stores
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America (United States, Canada)
  • Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
  • Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:                                                    

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • Market Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

