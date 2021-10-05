Hendrik Wüst becomes Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia

Düsseldorf (dpa) – State Transport Minister Hendrik Wüst will be Armin Laschet’s successor in North Rhine-Westphalia – as prime minister and party leader of the CDU.

The 46-year-old is “a man of action” and leads an “intelligent and forward-looking policy,” Union candidate for chancellor Laschet said in Düsseldorf on Tuesday. Wüst is expected to be elected head of government in the state parliament on October 27, the leader of the CDU parliamentary group, Bodo Löttgen, announced.

CDU Federal President Laschet wants to remain Prime Minister until the constitutive session of the Bundestag on 26 October. With the acceptance of the Bundestag mandate, according to the NRW constitution, an “incompatibility” with the office of the head of state government occurs, he said. “From this second you can no longer be the prime minister of the country.”

Laschet had proposed the CDU executive and the Wüst parliamentary group as the new prime minister and party leader. In the federal elections, the CDU also suffered significant losses in the most populous federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

According to Laschet, the new Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia will face major challenges. “We have a decade of reconstruction ahead of us after the flood disaster.” The fight against the corona pandemic, structural change in the Ruhr area, “and and and”, stressed the head of government. Laschet said of Wüst that the father had “a lot of political experience for his young age”.

Wüst, 46, has had a meteoric career with the CDU – but also with setbacks. During his tenure as general secretary of the NRW CDU (2006-2010) under state party leader Jürgen Rüttgers, he polarized with a crude and sophisticated style. At the time, he made headlines due to his overly insensitive dealings with opposition politicians, had to repay excessive insurance subsidies from the state parliament and resign as secretary general. in February 2010. Wüst thus assumed responsibility for a case which had become known nationwide as “Rent-a-Rüttgers” and which the ruling party had accused of being commercially viable.

The ripe desert presents itself indulgent, supple, factual. The great politician is hardly known to the general public.

Wüst not only sees himself as a transitional minister-president, but also sees opportunities for the CDU to win the regional elections of May 2022. He was “determined” to “continue” the joint work of the CDU / FDP government over the years. future. He also spoke of the unity of the CDU NRW after the defeat in the federal election.

Laschet, who was under massive pressure after the defeat in the Bundestag elections, discussed Tuesday morning in Berlin about a possible government alliance with the leaders of the Union and the Greens. He then flew to Düsseldorf to arrange his successor in North Rhine-Westphalia. The CDU parliamentary group in Düsseldorf greeted Laschet with long applause.