Henri loses his strength and becomes a tropical depression

(New York) Tropical Storm Henri was downgraded to a tropical depression Sunday night and lost strength on the U.S. east coast, where it caused power outages that affected approximately 100,000 Americans and uprooted trees.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021 at 7:04 am

According to the National Weather Service, the storm hit land near the town of Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15 p.m. local time on Sunday. Downgraded from hurricane to tropical storm by the NHC on Sunday, he lost strength as he crossed New England.

In its 5:00 am Monday bulletin, the National Hurricane Monitoring Center noted that Henri was “quasi stationary” and that winds were reduced to 30 mph, far from the expected 120 km / h.

The northeastern United States is usually relatively untouched by such storms, which affect more southerly states like Florida or Louisiana.

As the surface of the oceans warms up, hurricanes get stronger, according to scientists. In particular, they pose an increasingly significant risk to coastal communities that are victims of flood waves that are aggravated by rising sea levels.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee reported severe flooding, but no casualties were reported.

PHOTO BRIAN SNYDER, REUTERS

People walk past sailboats that washed ashore during Tropical Storm Henri in Jamestown, Rhode Island on August 22nd.

The NHC lifted all of its coastal flooding warnings on Sunday afternoon, and initial reports from local residents suggested the storm was not as severe as expected, despite trees in Groton, Connecticut, threateningly toppling some homes.

In Newark, New Jersey, floods resulted in emergency services rescuing 86 people, including 16 children, from submerged cars.

PHOTO TOM BRENNER, FRANCE PRESS AGENCY

Storm Henri caused flooding in Helmetta, New Jersey.

According to poweroutage.us, approximately 79,000 people suffered power outages in Rhode Island and 33,000 in Connecticut.

More than 200 flights were canceled at Newark Airport and 200 at New York’s LaGuardia and JFK airports.