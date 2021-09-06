Herbal Supplements Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Herbal Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global herbal supplements market reached a value of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2020. Herbal supplements are organic dietary additives that are generally obtained from natural raw materials, including moringa, ginger, cohosh, turmeric, echinacea, flaxseeds, etc. These supplements are primarily available as powders, liquid extracts, capsules, tablets, soft gels, ointments, etc. Herbal supplements offer various therapeutic properties based on the high composition of amino acids, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, etc. These supplements also hold several antibiotic, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-depressant benefits, along with boosting the immune system and providing skin radiance. As a result, herbal supplements are widely consumed by the adult, pediatric, and geriatric population globally.

The rising consumer health concerns and the growing expenditures on preventive healthcare products are driving the herbal supplements market. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, etc., and the elevating geriatric population are also augmenting the product demand to mitigate health risks. Additionally, the growing consumer inclination towards organic and plant-based supplements and the rising demand for personalized medicines are propelling the market growth. Besides this, the increasing investments in numerous R&D activities pertaining to the ayurvedic sector are anticipated to catalyze the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Moringa

Echinacea

Flaxseeds

Turmeric

Ginger

Ginseng

Others

Breakup by Formulation:

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid

Powder and Granules

Soft Gels

Others

Breakup by Consumer:

Pregnant Women

Adult

Pediatric

Geriatric

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

