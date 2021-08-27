High Content Screening Market – What Factors will drive the Market in Upcoming Years and How it is Going to Impact on Global Industry

Overview

In biology and drug development, HCS (high-content screening) is employed to seek out substances like peptides, small molecules, or RNAi which change the cell’s phenotype as needed . HCS systems find application in any level of drug development. Metabolism, cell sorting, absorption, selectivity, and permeability are all samples of this.

The global high content screening (HCS) market is projected to surpass US$ 2,387.9 million by the top of 2027, from a valuation of US$ 1,404.6 million in 2018.

Drivers

During the forecast period, R&D in drug exploration is predicted to drive growth of the worldwide high content screening (HCS) market. Purdue University researchers assessed the impact of IL-27 – a heterodimeric cytokine made from the subunits IL-27p28 and EBI3 (Epstein–Barr virus-induced gene 3) – on organic phenomenon variations in TC2R prostate adenocarcinoma cells in February 2020.

Furthermore, increased investment in HCS is predicted to fuel growth of the worldwide high content screening (HCS) market. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital spent US$ 13.4 million in January 2020 to create a laboratory resource centre which will feature two additional laboratories, the middle for Modeling Human Pediatric Diseases and High Content Screening.

In terms useful , North America dominated the worldwide high content screening (HCS) market in 2018, contributing about 36.4 percent of the market share, led by Europe.

Restraints

Image analysis for HCS may be a labor-intensive and time-consuming method, which is predicted to stifle market development.

Furthermore, developing economies’ lack of allow high-end HCS instruments is projected to stifle growth of the worldwide high content screening (HCS) market.

The global high content screening (HCS) market’s cell imaging and analysis equipment segment was worth US$ 550.1 million in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% to US$ 911.3 million by 2027.

Market Trends

AI (Artificial Intelligence) is getting used in HCS, consistent with the market. In a HCS, automation allows for the fast identification of all cellular phenotypes. it’ll also hamper on the time and money spent on phenotypic image processing. Olympus released the scanR HCS station in December 2019, a cell imaging solution that uses AI to permit next-generation scientific research .

The HCS software is getting used to create an integrated imaging pipeline. during a zebrafish model for human cystic renal disorder , researchers from Digital Biomedical Imaging Systems AG recorded processing and analysing HCS datasets in March 2019 using custom-developed heuristic algorithms incorporated in standard open-source image analysis tools to classify chemical modifiers of glomerular cyst formation.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies contributing within the global high content screening (HCS) market are Olympus Corporation, Merck Millipore Corporation, GE Healthcare, Dickinson and Company, Becton, Thorlabs, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc.,

Key Developments

The key players within the market are concentrating on introducing new products so as to increase their product range. At the SLAS2020 International Conference and Exhibition in California in January 2020, PerkinElmer, Inc. unveiled new workstations and therefore the Opera Phenix Plus High Content Screening System.

To broaden their product range, key market players are that specialize in cooperation and alliance initiatives. GE Healthcare Life Sciences and Advanced Solutions Life Sciences announced a strategic R&D and delivery collaboration in December 2019 under which BioAssemblyBot are going to be combined with the IN Cell Analyzer 6500 HS confocal screening tool to automate HCS in 3D models for customised tissue regeneration.

