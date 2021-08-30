High-frequency Trading Server Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players- Dell Technologies, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Lenovo Group Limited, Super Micro Computer, Inc., ASA Computers, Inc., & Others

The High-frequency Trading Server Market research study was created with all of the major nations in mind. Although all of these countries and their market trends were taken into account when writing it, only the spearheads have thorough parts. If you’re interested in specific countries that aren’t covered in the current scope, please send us a list and we’ll tailor the study to your needs.

Top key players: Dell Technologies, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Lenovo Group Limited, Super Micro Computer, Inc., ASA Computers, Inc., Exacta Technologies Limited (Blackcore Technologies Limited), Hypertec Group, XENON Systems Pty. Ltd., Tyrone Systems Private Limited, HyperShark Technologies Corp.

Over the forecast period, the market is expected to increase due to the demand for Ultra-Low Latency (ULL) in the trading environment and advances in quantum computing in financial services. Furthermore, future development is likely to be fueled by an increase in the demand for intent-based networking in a high-frequency trading environment. High-frequency trading (HFT) servers use mathematical algorithms to enable high-speed trading transactions in nanoseconds or less. In order to manage multiple orders and execute rapid data analysis and correlation in a high-frequency trading environment, an ultra-low latency feed is required. As a result, trading businesses have moved their data centers closer to stock exchanges in order to provide speedier feeds for trading apps.

High-frequency Trading Server Market, By Type: Equity Trading, Forex Markets, Commodity Markets, Others

High-frequency Trading Server Market, By Application:Application1,Application2

In 2020, North America had the highest revenue share. The region’s market growth was aided by the early acceptance of technology and the penetration of trading platforms. Over the projection period, increased use of algo-based trading in secondary markets for high-speed trading execution is likely to stimulate demand for HFT servers. Over the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. The Chinese government’s initiatives to promote automated trading in financial markets aided market growth, and this trend is projected to continue in the coming years. Developed economies like Japan and Australia are expected to grow slowly over the predicted period, owing to the early adoption of HFT technologies. The lack of sufficient IT infrastructure and technical ability, on the other hand, may impede industry expansion.

