High-level talks between the USA and China on Wednesday in Zurich

(Washington) Following a meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping a month ago, the United States and China are due to hold high-level talks in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday, which will be followed by a visit by Americans to Brussels and the national security advisors.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 2:12 pm

The latter, Jake Sullivan, will meet with Yang Jiechi, chief diplomatic officer of the Chinese Communist Party, the White House said on Tuesday.

PHOTO FREDERIC J. BROWN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE ARCHIVES

The idea is to continue the dialogue between the two superpowers after the telephone interview with the two presidents on September 9th.

The US “strives for a responsible approach to competition” between the two countries, according to the White House.

Joe Biden regularly reiterates that he does not want a conflict with China, even if there is no lack of disputes, be it over trade or security issues.

Sullivan at NATO

Jake Sullivan will then work to discuss this meeting with US European partners, according to the White House, and to reaffirm “the importance of transatlantic alliances” for the US.

He will travel to Brussels to meet senior officials from European institutions and NATO, and to Paris for a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne, a statement said.

Washington is sending a message of goodwill at a time when some of its allies are watching with some concern, even anger, how the United States is now pursuing its diplomatic efforts towards Asia.

Relations between Washington and Paris, in particular, were damaged following the announcement of a new strategic alliance between the US and Australia, as a result of which the French lost a gigantic submarine contract.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also in Paris on Tuesday. And the Franco-American reconciliation must be sealed with a meeting between Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the end of the month.