High Performance Computing as a Service Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028 High Performance Computing as a Service Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Offering (SaaS, Paas, IaaS); Deployment Type (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud); Industry (Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Media and Entertainment, Others) and Geography

High-performance computing as a service provides high-performance computing applications on the cloud environment that facilitate access to a scalable and reliable resource of high-performance computing components on-demand. Moreover, through high-performance computing services a supercomputer is capable to be converted into a scalable cloud which maximizes the accessibility of high-performance computing resources through IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS abstractions, supports efficient utilization, and provides dynamic provisioning.

Some of the major drivers boosting the growth of high performance computing as a service market are rise in need for flexible computing services and growing number of government initiatives. Further, high proliferation of cloud in emerging countries is anticpated to offer major growth opportunities for the high performance computing as a service market in the upcoming years.

There are some very well–established market players operating in the High Performance Computing as a Service market. The top ten players in this market include

Adaptive Computing, Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Cray Inc. (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Google (Alphabet Inc.)

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nimbix, Inc.

Penguin Computing (SMART Global Holdings)

Sabalcore Computing, Inc.

