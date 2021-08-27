High Performance Polyamides market Revenue, Manufacturers, Customer Needs and Forecast to 2027

High performance polyamides (HPPA) have the ability to withstand extreme conditions such as heavy moisture, continuous exposure to heat and chemicals. Also, HPPA’s offer improved dimensional stability as compared to conventional polyamides such as PA 6 and PA66, owing to the low moisture absorption property. Gradually bridging the performance and cost gap between the engineering polyamides and other high performance polymers, HPPAs find extensive use in electronics, automobiles, medical and various other demanding applications. Coherent Market Insights projected the market for high performance polyamides to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period (2016-2024).

The global high performance polyamides market is driven by the escalating demand for high performance polyamides in the pharmaceuticals industry, due to its exceptional properties such as high chemical resistance, rigidity, impact resistance, high temperature resistance, impermeability, light weight and high tensile strength. The automotive industry is witnessing increasing demand for HPPA as a result of increasing lightweighting of vehicles characterized by rapid shift towards lighter non-metal components. Furthermore, demand for specialty polyamides is spurred by development of unconventional oil & gas technologies. However, difficulty in processing of HPPAs along with factors such as high cost of HPPA’s as compared to other conventional polymers and high threat of substitution from composites and hybrid polymers are expected to hamper market growth in the near future.

Buy Now and Get Instant Discount of USD 2000 for Premium Report : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/350

Top Key Players in High Performance Polyamides market: BASF, SE, Kuraray, Co., Ltd., Royal, DSM, N.V., Evonik, Industries, AG, E.I., DuPont, de, Nemours, and, Company, Solvay, S.A., SABIC, Arkema, SA, Lanxess, AG, EMS, Grivory, and, Mitsui, Chemicals., Others, players, present, in, the, market, are, EMS-Chemie, Holding, AG, Mitsubishi, Gas, Chemical, Company, Inc., Toyobo, Co., Ltd., Zhejiang, NHU, Co., Ltd., and, Ube, Industries, Ltd.

Regional Analysis:

The market research report on the global High Performance Polyamides market offers complete analysis across various regions around the globe. The report contains detailed country-level analysis, market revenue, market value and forecast analysis for the following countries and regions: Geographically, the comprehensive analysis of ingestion, revenue and Market share and growth speed, historical and forecast (2021-2027) of these regions are covered:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

(the United States, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Region-wise, the global high performance polyamides market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific region currently dominates the global high performance polyamides industry, both in terms of value and volume, owing to the growing demand from various end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, and electrical & electronics from countries such as China and India. Also, the large presence of major manufacturers in the region drives growth of the market for high performance polyamides in the Asia-Pacific region.

Request For Sample Copy of This Premium Research High Performance Polyamides Market : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/350

Region-wise, the global high performance polyamides market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific region currently dominates the global high performance polyamides industry, both in terms of value and volume, owing to the growing demand from various end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, and electrical & electronics from countries such as China and India. Also, the large presence of major manufacturers in the region drives growth of the market for high performance polyamides in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Developments

In May 2019, Evonik, one of the leading producers of specialty chemicals, the specialty chemicals company has already began construction of a new polyamide plant at Marl, Germany, to expand the production of transparent polyamides business.

In Aug 2019, Domo Chemicals, global manufacturer of engineering materials, acquired the Solvay’s Performance Polyamides operation business in Europe. The deal includes products line of engineering plastics, high-performance fibers and polymers and intermediates operations in France, Spain and Poland.

In Oct 2019, Arkema, a global designer in engineering materials and coating solutions, started manufacturing of high performance polyamide 12 powders in the new production line of their plant in Mont, France. This polyamide 12 powders are put up under the brand name Orgasol.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave,

#3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com