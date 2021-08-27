High purity alumina market size analysis by development history and growth status

Plummeting costs of LEDs and increasing consumer shift towards replacing incandescent lights with LED lights, owing to their high energy efficiency and low carbon emissions is in turn expected to create highly lucrative growth prospects for the global high purity alumina market throughout the forecast period (2017–2025). Artificial sapphire is used as a substrate in production of LEDs, onto which the emitting layer of the LED is deposited as a vapor. Artificial sapphire is derived from high purity alumina by single crystal technology. As per stats released by Coherent Market Insights, the 4N purity segment was pegged at US$ 744 million in 2016. 99.99% purity level the 4N grade alumina is widely used, due to easier availability of smelter grade and low production cost. The 4N grade high purity alumina is widely used in gas separation and ultra-filtration process due to its high chemical resistance, porous nature, and mechanical strength. Moreover, demand for 5N grade high purity alumina is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period as it finds wide application in scratch-proof sapphire glass and high end electronic displays. The market is expected to gain traction in Asia Pacific region due to burgeoning growth of various end-use industries in China, Taiwan, South Korea and India.

Surging demand for Electronic Displays Augmenting Market Growth

Asia Pacific has emerged as a major manufacturing hub, with major players focusing on capitalizing on economies of scale in the region. Furthermore, the region is a highly lucrative market for consumer electronic products, on the back of rampant economic growth in countries such as India and China. Besides, as per statistics released by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)—a trust established by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India—the country is poised to emerge as the second-largest market for smartphones in 2017. According to stats released by Coherent Market Insights, the electronic display market is projected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 16.9% during 2017-2025. These factors collectively position Asia Pacific as a powerhouse in the global high purity alumina market, and is expected to retain its dominance in the market through 2025.

Top Key Players in High purity alumina market: Altech Chemicals Limited, Nippon Light Metal, Baikowski Pure Solutions, Polar Sapphire Ltd., Orbite Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Alcoa Inc.

Aluminum oxide or alumina, commonly known as AL 2 O 3, is the primary raw material used for the manufacturing of metallic aluminum. Moreover, 90% of alumina used in aluminum metal production is known as Smelter Grade Alumina (SGA) and remaining 10% is used in non-metallurgical industry for chemical or specialty use. High Purity Alumina (HPA) is one of the purest forms of aluminum oxide. HPA is widely used in various end use industry such as LED and semiconductor manufacturing industries. Furthermore, the artificial sapphire substrates found in LED, scratch proof artificial sapphire glass, semiconductors are primarily made from HPA. 99.99% purity HPA, (4N) Al 2 O 3, is the high end and high value product of non-metallurgical industry.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global high purity alumina market and provides market size (US$ Million) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) (%) for the forecast period (2017 – 2022), considering 2016 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides valuable insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

The report takes into account the various types of technology involved in manufacturing different types of high purity alumina and analyzing the market value and growth (%) during the forecast period

