High tension in Berlin ahead of Sunday’s elections

Berlin (dpa) – With a slight lead in the SPD polls, the parties will take part in the Bundestag elections on Sunday. However, given the large number of voters still undecided, their outcome is considered absolutely open.

The Union, the SPD and the Greens wanted to end the electoral campaign on Friday with more important events and fight again for the votes. Entertainment is also planned for this Saturday. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), who will not run after 16 years in power and will retire from politics, wants to support CDU president Armin Laschet in his hometown of Aachen.

SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz said at the end of the Cologne election campaign: “I have the impression that many citizens want a new start. This can only be done with a change of government. He described the Greens as a possible partner for a new climate policy, but criticized: “They have a very small weakness in the implementation”. Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock has campaigned for a green wake-up call. “This election is a climate election,” she said in Düsseldorf. “This election is about everything.

At the end of the Union election campaign in Munich, CSU boss Markus Söder stressed that it would be rarer than ever. “But yes, dear friends, we are going to shoot the game on Sunday night, intercept the SPD and become number 1 in Germany.” Chancellor candidate Laschet again warned against a red-red-green federal government. It will not help growth after the pandemic crisis. The Union must now carry on the legacy of 16 years of Angela Merkel. “If we do it wrong now, everything that has been achieved in 16 years can be wasted,” Laschet warned. Merkel was celebrated with standing applause at the event.

The SPD was able to maintain its lead in the polls that candidate Chancellor Olaf Scholz had drawn up in recent weeks. In Friday’s RTL / ntv trend barometer, the SPD and CDU / CSU were unchanged at 25% and 22%, respectively. The Greens (17%) and leftists (6%) have also not changed from the previous week. In the Forsa survey, the FDP rose by one point to 12%, while the AfD fell by one point to 10%.

The night before, ZDF’s “Politbarometer” had shown figures that were just as stable. The Wahlen research group determined 25 percent (unchanged) for the SPD and 23 percent (plus 1) for the CDU / CSU. The Greens reached 16.5% (up 0.5). The AfD was 10 percent (minus 1), the FDP 11 and the Left 6 percent (both unchanged).

Either way, opinion polls are just snapshots of political mood and say nothing about the outcome of the election. This is even more true for this election due to the large number of voters still undecided. According to the Wahlen research group, 35% of those polled did not know whether they wanted to vote and, if so, who.

Federal returning officer Georg Thiel called on all citizens to vote on Friday. “Elections are the basis of our democracy. A high turnout is essential for the democratic legitimization of the new German Bundestag, ”said Thiel, according to the announcement.

In the election campaign, the main candidate of the SPD, Scholz, managed to overtake the Union and the Greens with the Social Democrats, who remained at 15-16% until July. He also took advantage of mistakes made by his competitors Armin Laschet and Annalena Baerbock. The Greens president had to deal with allegations of plagiarism in a book and inconsistencies in her published curriculum vitae. The CDU chief lost approval after unfortunate appearances during the catastrophic floods in North Rhine-Westphalia. In addition, there was previously the long dispute with CSU boss Markus Söder over the Union’s candidacy for chancellery.

This is mostly expressed in the personal approval ratings of the three chancellery candidates. In the ZDF’s “politbarometer” on Thursday evening, 64% trusted Scholz to be the chancellor. 26% opted for Laschet and 25% for Baerbock.

About 60.4 million citizens are called to vote. About 2.8 million of them can vote for the first time in a federal election. It is expected that this time around, more people than ever will vote by mail. In 2017, 28.6% of people with the right to vote used it. Four years ago the turnout was 76.2%.

According to opinion polls, there are many indications that a tripartite alliance will rule in the future. According to figures from the “Politbarometer”, as a bipartisan alliance, only a coalition of the SPD and the CDU / CSU would have a slim majority. This would also suffice for a coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP (coalition of traffic lights), the Union, the Greens and the FDP (Jamaican coalition) and for the red-green-red. The deciding factor could be the behavior of the FDP, which dramatically erupted Jamaican explorations four years ago.

Their president Christian Lindner confirmed their interest in a new attempt on Friday. “This is not an on-demand concert. But it is true that it is easier with the Union and the Greens than with the SPD and the Greens ”, he declared in the ZDF“ Morgenmagazin ”. Union chancellor candidate Laschet was asked with which top candidates he would have preferred to spend a corona quarantine. He named Lindner and Baerbock. He was friends with Lindner, he needed to get to know Baerbock better – and there was a lot to discuss with the two of them.