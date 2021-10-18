High Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF) Coating Market to Register Growth in Revenue During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2027

Introduction

High Velocity Oxygen Fuel coating is a process of thermal spray coating which is used to develop or restore a component’s surface dimensions or properties, thus prolonging equipment life by significantly increasing wear resistance, erosion, and corrosion protection.

To produce an exceptional coating hardness, for metals, alloys and ceramics, high velocity oxygen fuel coating is considered as one of the best option in coating industry. HVOF coating provide substantial wear resistance, outstanding adhesion to the substrate material.

Increasing demand of thermal sprays upsurges the high value growth of HVOF coating market. Owing to the HVOF coating properties and numerous applications for metals and alloys, this become a most potential method for producing a well adherent coating with low porosity.

HVOF process is considered as a prominent method for those materials which are very sensitive to the phase transformation owing to oxidation and evaporation. This process of coating is provide solution for the aerospace and industrial customers to coat aircraft and industrial parts.

There are number of market players spent enormous amount of capital on research and development facility to improve HVOF coating efficiency and sustain an effective position in the market.