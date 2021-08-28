HIP Replacement Market By Product and Service, By Application, By End User and Region: Global Industry Analysis, Share, Opportunity, Competition and Forecast 2021 to 2027

The HIP Replacement Market report describes in detail the demand and consumption of various products/services related to the market growth dynamics during the forecast period of 2021-2027. A detailed market assessment of the various opportunities in the market segment is expressed in terms of quantity. These are discussed in many sections, including constraints, challenges and opportunities, regional breakdown and opportunity assessment. This global HIP Replacement Market report guarantees rich data on various market opportunities. The report includes strong research from expert analysts.

The HIP Replacement Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% for 2021-2027.

This report covers introduce companies associated with HIP Replacement Market: Stryker Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Depuy Synthes (J&J), DJO Global Inc., Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Exactech Inc.

HIP Replacement market fragments are highlighted by types and application, locale, and major players. The market is anticipated to appear with solid development rates amid the figure period from 2021 to 2027.

The rise of COVID-19 has moderated showcase development; in any case, the market is continuously picking up pace due to rising lockdowns. The sudden increment in CAGR is due to the request and extension of this market, which is an ability to return to pre-pandemic levels once the widespread, is gone.

Market Overview

Hip replacement is a surgical procedure to replace a hip joint with a prosthetic implant. The surgery can be performed either as a total replacement or hemi (half) replacement. The surgery is usually done to relieve pain caused due to arthritis or some fracture in the hip bone. The prevalence of osteoarthritis has been on the rise. Moreover, it is more common in the geriatric population which has been increasing in recent years. This increased prevalence of osteoarthritis is the main driving factor of this market. Other factors like increased cases of injuries and increasing obese population worldwide are also helping this market to grow. But, the procedure is very cost-intensive and may act as an economic burden on patients restraining the growth of the market.

Market segment by Type, covers

Total Hip Replacement Implant

Partial Hip Replacement Implant

Resurfacing Implant

RevisionHipReplacementImplant

Market segment by Application, covering

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

North America Dominates the market

According to Autoimmunity Reviews Journal, 2018, in the United States, it is estimated that 80% of the population over 65 years old have osteoarthritis, although only 60% of this subset has symptoms. Apart from this, the United States and Mexico have the highest prevalence of obesity among the OECD countries (38.2 and 32.4), as per OECD obesity data in 2017. These two are the major factors that drive the market, making North America the largest potential market.

North American countries like the United States and Canada also have a highly developed healthcare system which serves as another factor for this market to dominate.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2021-2027) of the following regions are covered:

All the regional segmentation has been studied based on recent and future trends, and the market is forecasted throughout the prediction period. The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Global HIP Replacement market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and the Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

