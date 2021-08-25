HIV Diagnostic Market (2021-2028) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-cterm investment | Top Players: PointCare Technologies Inc., Gilead Sciences, Janssen Therapeutics, Alere Inc.

HIV or Human Immunodeficiency Virus attacks the cells in the immune system that destroys the white blood cell in the immune system called T-helper cells, and make copies of itself inside these cells.

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the HIV Diagnostic Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies.

The HIV Diagnostic market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as the growing prevalence of HIV/AIDS worldwide, the increasing number of transfusions & blood donations that cause infections, advancements of simple rapid assays with visual testing, and growing awareness about HIV/AIDS. Nevertheless, the high cost of Nucleic Acid Testing and lack of mandates for NAT is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The global HIV Diagnostic market is segmented on the basis of Product, Test Type, and End User. Based on Product the market is segmented into Consumables, Instruments, Software, and Services. Consumables, by Product, are further sub-segmented into Assays, Kits and Reagents and Other Consumables. Based on Test Type Antibody Tests, Viral Load Tests, CD4 Tests, Tests for Early Infant Diagnosis, and Tests for Viral Identification. Based on End Users the market is segmented into Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Blood Banks, Home Care Settings, and Other End Users.

Key companies Included in HIV Diagnostic Market:-

Abbott Healthcare

Alere Inc

Brsitol-Myers Squibb

Abbvie Inc

Gilead Sciences

Janssen Therapeutics

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter

PointCare Technologies Inc

Roche Diagnostics

Scope of HIV Diagnostic Market:

The “Global HIV Diagnostic Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of HIV Diagnostic market with detailed market segmentation by product, test type, end user and geography. The global HIV Diagnostic market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

HIV Diagnostic Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

