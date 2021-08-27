HIV Diagnostics Market New Products And Geographical Expansion Are Key Strategies For Market Till 2027

HIV diagnostics aren’t as simple to accumulate as they’ll appear to be, and it is vital that you simply get the right tests for your particular condition. One should not be embarrassed or feel ashamed about getting tested for the disease; in any case , there are tons of individuals who live with HIV or AIDS and are leading happy lives. the rationale you’re being tested is just so you’ll get the right medical assist you need, which may assist you combat this dangerous disease.

Growing prevalence of HIV/AIDS is predicted to drive growth of the worldwide HIV diagnostics market. consistent with the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), in 2019, 38 million people were living with HIV across the world , of which 36.2 million were adults and 1.8 million were children aged 15 years and below. consistent with an equivalent source, around 1.7 million people across the world acquired HIV in 2019. Such increasing prevalence has led to high demand for advanced HIV diagnostics devices and testing kits across the world . Hence, such factors are expected to drive growth of the worldwide HIV diagnostics market. Increasing proactive initiatives to make awareness regarding HIV/AIDS is predicted to propel the worldwide HIV diagnostics market growth within the near future. as an example , in December 2020, Manforce Condom, a product of Mankind Pharma, launched a replacement campaign titled “#StandTogether” to boost awareness regarding HIV.

Lack of mandates for the macromolecule test (NAT) and high costs related to it in emerging economies is predicted to restrain growth of the worldwide HIB diagnostics market. Among regions, North America is predicted to witness significant growth within the global HIV diagnostics market. this is often due to the presence of a technologically advanced healthcare network and better expenditure in R&D. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is predicted to register a strong rate of growth , due to the presence of high unmet demand in China and India.

Major companies involved within the global HIV diagnostics market are Alere Inc., Qiagen, Abbott Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Abbvie Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Mylan Inc., Janssen Therapeutics, Zyomyx Inc., Gilead Sciences, PointCare Technologies Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Apogee Flow Systems, VIIV Healthcare, Sysmex, BD Biosciences, Partec, and Beckman Coulter.

For instance, in September 2020, Roche Diagnostics received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its cobas HIV-1/HIV-2 Qualitative Test to be used on the fully automated cobas 6800/8800 Systems within the U.S.

