Hold on to the fight for Biden’s investment packages

Washington (AP) – In the struggle of the American Democrats for the big investments planned by President Joe Biden for the country, a longer game is emerging. Those involved have indicated that negotiations could drag on for weeks.

Biden expressed his frustration on Saturday at the stalemate between the various camps in his party. “Everyone is frustrated,” it’s part of government, the Democrat said before leaving for his home state of Delaware, where he spends the weekend. In the coming week, Biden wants to publicly announce his travel plans around the country and continue negotiating with members of Congress. He was confident to get the packages through at the end.

In negotiations with his party colleagues in Congress, Biden has been trying for weeks to salvage the two central projects of his presidency: a big package for investments in the country’s infrastructure and a second big package for social investments. In fact, the Democrats’ goal had been to make decisions last week and officially push the plans forward in Congress. But the hoped-for breakthrough did not materialize. The situation is lost.

Own party in the way

The background to this is clashes between different wings of the party who have been fighting for weeks over the details of the investment programs. Biden again stressed on Saturday that there was a lot of popular support for the plans, nothing about it was radical. He will fight “like the devil” for the project. At the same time, in view of the difficult negotiations, he said he was realistic. He has been in the Senate for many years and knows how laws work.

On Friday, the chairman of the Democratic Group paid a rare visit to the House of Representatives to seek a compromise. He called for patience. It doesn’t matter when a deal is made, Biden said afterward. “It doesn’t matter if it’s six minutes, six days, or six weeks. We will do it.”

After negotiations last week, in which Democrats postponed several deadlines set for a deal, the pace now appears to have slowed down somewhat. The White House said Biden will be in contact with members of the Senate and the House over the weekend. In the coming week, he will then once again host members of Congress at the White House and at the same time promote his agenda at events around the country.

3.5 trillion for infrastructure

The classic infrastructure investment package, with which roads, bridges and other transportation and energy networks in the United States must be modernized, had already passed in the Senate in August after months of negotiations – with the support from Republicans. About US $ 550 billion in new infrastructure investments are planned over the next few years. In total, including previously budgeted funds, the package is worth over $ 1 trillion. But the final vote in the House of Representatives is still missing.

The vote was originally scheduled for last week, but has been postponed several times. In the background, serious disputes between Democrats over the second package planned by Biden with even larger investments in social benefits. For example, Biden wants to invest more in education and child care, support families more and give them tax breaks, and at the same time take money in the fight against the climate crisis. According to his plans, this package is worth $ 3.5 trillion, evenly spread over several years. It must be financed by tax increases for companies and high incomes and by a more consistent collection of taxes due.

Every vote counts

The Republicans have rigorously blocked this second package. Therefore, Democrats want to use special parliamentary procedure to get it through Congress themselves. However, they only have very narrow majorities in both houses and can only do so together. Some moderate Democrats criticize the high spending, while Progressive Democrats insist on the largest possible investments. These threaten to block the infrastructure package unless the second package is secured at the same time. Moderate Democrats, meanwhile, want a quick vote on the infrastructure package.

Democratic House of Representatives leader Nancy Pelosi again made it clear in a circular to her group on Saturday that there must be an agreement in principle on the second package before she schedules a vote on the infrastructure package .

As part of the infrastructure package, the House of Representatives initially decided only on Friday evening to extend certain traffic programs that had already expired until October 31. This is to prevent thousands of transport workers from being forced to take time off. The Senate is also expected to approve the interim solution on Saturday. Pelosi warned in his letter that the infrastructure package must now be adopted before this new deadline of late October, “the sooner the better”.

Biden would probably have to cut his social investment package in order to get a majority and therefore also to save the infrastructure package that has already been negotiated. For him, parcels are at the heart of his presidency.