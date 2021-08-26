Home Use Beer Brewing Machine Market Is Thriving Worldwide With Surprising Transition During 2027

According to a newly published report, the global Home Use Beer Brewing Machine Market is valued at USD 27.97 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 73.36% from 2020 to 2027.

The growing popularity of craft beer among young consumers with the launch of various flavors such as barley, chestnut, and honey is a key factor leading the global market. In addition, growing consumer preference for fresh beer and growing on-premises sales are expected to further accelerate the growth. Homebrewing is witnessing an uptrend in the United States, and most homebrews are a hobby they started brewing in the last four years, indicating that this trend is still there. Brewing machine manufacturers have taken advantage of this trend by offering home brewing machines.

Homebrewers are available in a variety of sizes and capacities and are becoming increasingly popular due to their ease of installation. Multifunctional machines are expected to increase in demand. To meet this demand, manufacturers engage in R&D to provide technologically advanced products.

Mini brewers have driven the market, and the growing trend of home brewing, especially in the US, is a key factor driving demand for mini brewers, and technological advancements along with rising R&D spending are expected to drive growth. Full-size breweries are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR, and the increase in the number of breweries is primarily attributable to the growing popularity of craft beer among consumers. The growing number of small independent brewers in the US, Europe and New Zealand is expected to bode well for segment growth over the next few years.

Automated machines have captured the highest market share, and the integration of advanced software combined with improved design has increased the adoption of automated beer brewing machines. Manufacturers offer a mobile-based app to access a variety of built-in recipes and the option to create new recipes. Manufacturers also invest in R&D to launch innovative products with multiple features such as digital thermostats, multiple taps and removable bins. These improved designs and smart features are expected to help the market growth.

Manual machines are popular with small and first custom craft brewers. The growing number of small craft beer manufacturers in Western European countries, Australia and New Zealand is expected to drive the market. However, the manual brewing process is time-consuming, space-consuming and messy, hindering the growth of the market.

Global production and consumption of craft beer is growing steadily, with the Americas leading the market share. The growing popularity of homemade beer among millennials has been a major driver of regional growth. Additionally, the growing preference for craft beers and localized beers produced by microbreweries has increased the demand for local products. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR, with large sales openings being driven by rising beer consumption in countries such as China and India. Countries such as India, China and Australia are expected to contribute to increasing regional market share due to changing cultural trends and increasing craft beer consumption.

The global market is inherently competitive, with top players such as PicoBrew, Speidel, Grainfather, Brewie, MiniBrew, HOPii Inc., iGulu. The growing popularity of craft beer is a major growth driver. The market is identified by a number of strategic initiatives, such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and product and technological innovations undertaken by major manufacturers.