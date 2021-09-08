Hong Kong | Several organizers of the annual Tiananmen vigil were arrested

(Hong Kong) Hong Kong police arrested several members of the association that organizes the annual Tiananmen Square vigil on Wednesday the day after they refused to cooperate in a national security investigation.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 10:53 pm

In a brief press release, the Hong Kong Alliance confirmed that three of its members, Simon Leung, Sean Tang and Chan To-wai, were arrested on Wednesday morning.

An AFP reporter also found that another member, attorney Chow Hang-tung, came out of her office handcuffed and accompanied by the police.

The organization is one of the pro-democracy groups under investigation over the powerful national security law passed by Beijing to quell dissent after the massive protests of 2019 in the former British colony.

Last month police ordered Allianz to release financial and operational information, accusing them of being a “foreign agent.”

The association ignored this request, which included personal details of all members since its establishment in 1989, all meeting minutes and financial reports as well as all exchanges with NGOs in defense of democracy and human rights in China.

On Tuesday, the end of the deadline for responding to police inquiries, Alliance members sent a letter stating that the request was illegal, arbitrary and that no evidence of a crime had been presented.

The alliance also dismissed the charges against the “foreign agent,” saying it was a local group working for Hong Kongers.

The Hong Kong National Security Police issued a statement Tuesday evening warning that anyone who does not cooperate in their investigation could face a fine and up to six months in prison.

China is shaping Hong Kong with the arrest of dozens of pro-democratic personalities.

The alliance was once one of the symbols of political plurality in the city.

Every year since 1989, on June 4th, it has gathered tens of thousands of people in a park for a candlelight vigil to commemorate the victims of the Tiananmen Square raid.

The last two vigils were banned and a museum operated by the Alliance was closed a few months ago.

Authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong have warned that upcoming vigils are sure to violate national security laws.