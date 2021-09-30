Hong Kong | The government wants to liquidate the parent company of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily

Hong Kong | The government wants to liquidate the parent company of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily

(Hong Kong) The Hong Kong government has called for the dissolution of the holding company that owns a recently closed former pro-democracy newspaper, authorities said on Wednesday, the same day the city’s public broadcaster adopted new guidelines for its journalists issued.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 9:31 pm

The government has filed a lawsuit to seek the liquidation of Next Digital Limited (NDL), said Paul Chan, Hong Kong’s finance minister.

Until last June, the company published Apple Daily, a tabloid that openly advocated democracy in Hong Kong, before its accounts were frozen in the name of the national security law imposed by Beijing on the former British colony.

“The finance minister considered it appropriate in the public interest to liquidate NDL,” the government said in a statement.

Hong Kong describes itself as the Asian trade and media hub, but authorities have made it clear that they will oppose any company or person attempting to undermine China’s national security.

Freedom of the press is under pressure in the semi-autonomous region as Beijing tries to put its own authoritarian stamp on the city after the huge and often violent protests of 2019.

The announcement of the intended liquidation of the NDL took place on the same day as the publication of a roughly hundred-page document by the public service broadcaster RTHK with new rules for its journalists.

RTHK employees are asked to “protect national security” in all reports.

“The programs produced and broadcast by RTHK must not contain any content that […] Provoke or deepen hatred, discrimination or hostility towards the central people’s government […] Arouse antipathy or offend others, ”says the document received from AFP.

These new rules also warn employees against any contact with foreign organizations or governments. They prohibit the designation of Taiwan, an island claimed by China, as a sovereign country with its own diplomatic relations.

For several months, the authorities have been trying to make RTHK, until then editorially independent, an instrument with a model that comes close to the state media as known to mainland China.