Hospital Gowns Market 2021, Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global hospital gowns market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Hospital gowns are long and loose easy fitting materials of clothing that are worn by patients, doctors, hospital staff, and surgeons across clinics, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. They are generally made up of hypoallergic materials that are resistant to repetitive laundering in hot water. These fabrics also offer other advantages, such as high purity, tensile strengthand barrier effect while being characterized by alow particle release rate. They protect patients by safeguarding them against nosocomial infections to some extent. Their use minimizes the risks of contamination and transmission of infections or diseases from one individual to another.

Market Trends

The global market is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) that are caused by viral, fungal and bacterial pathogens. With the increasing number of surgical procedures being performed on the global level, there has been a considerable rise in the demand for hospital gowns as they assist in reducing the point of contact between the external body fluid of a patient with the healthcare professionals, thereby assisting in the prevention of infections in an effective manner. Moreover, governments of numerous countries and regulatory bodies are mandating the use of hospital gowns during any surgical and general procedures across healthcare facilities, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. The market is further driven by the increasing preference for disposable hospital gowns by various healthcare facilities. These variants are offer improved protection against pathogensas well as blood-borne diseases with enhanced comfort and convenience. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rapid outbreak of the coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) and continual developments in the healthcare infrastructure

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

3M Company

Ameripride Services Inc. (Aramark)

Angelica Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Dynarex Corporation

Hartmann AG

Kimberly-Clark Health Care

Lohmann & Rauscher

Medline Industries Inc.

Priontex

Stryker Corporation

Standard Textile Co. Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, risk type and usability.

Breakup by Type:

Surgical Gowns

Non-Surgical Gowns

Patient Gowns

Breakup by Risk Type:

Minimal

Low

Moderate

High

Breakup by Usability:

Disposable

Reusable

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

