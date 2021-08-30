Hospital Information Systems Market Size, Share Growth Analysis and Forecast Outlook By 2028 : Agfa-Gevaert Group, WiprLimited, Siemens Healthineers, Comarch S.A.

A hospital information system (HIS) is a collection of applications for managing healthcare data. It functions as a centralized database that collects and stores all information about patients, doctors, and employees. As a result, healthcare practitioners can provide a speedy diagnosis by accessing a patient’s health information at any time.

The structure of the Hospital Information Systems Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Section 2: Key Takeaways

Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2021 to 2028). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market.

Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Hospital Information Systems Market Research include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

NXGN Management, LLC

IBM Watson Health

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Group

WiprLimited

Siemens Healthineers

Comarch S.A.

Based on Component, the Hospital Information Systems market is segmented intSoftware, Services and Hardware.

On the basis of Deployment, the Hospital Information Systems market is segmented intOn-premises, Web-based, Cloud-based.

On the basis of System type, the Hospital Information Systems market is segmented intClinical Information System, Administrative Information System, Electronic Medical Record, Laboratory Information System, Radiology Information System, and Others.

On the basis of End Users the Hospital Information Systems market is segmented intHospitals, Insurance companies, Others.

