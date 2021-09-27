Hostages for 1000 days | Both Michael were released “for health reasons,” China says

(Taipei) Two Canadians detained in China at the end of 2019, who were allowed to return to Canada, have been released on bail for health reasons, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 10:00 am

Huizhong Wu Associated Press

A ministry spokeswoman made the comment when Beijing tried to downplay the link between her release and the return to China of a long-imprisoned Huawei Technologies executive.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, accompanied by the Canadian Ambassador to China Domenic Barton, on their arrival in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, September 25, 2021.

Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were arrested in December 2019, days after Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada at the behest of US authorities.

Many countries have called China’s actions “hostage policy”, while China has accused Ottawa of arbitrary detention. The two Canadians were detained for more than 1,000 days.

Ms. Meng refused the US extradition request. It landed in China on Saturday after reaching an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice that resulted in a prisoner swap.

“The case of Meng Wanzhou is completely different in nature from that of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying in a daily briefing on Monday.

The two men were suspected of endangering national security, Ms. Hua added.

Mr. Spavor, an entrepreneur, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for espionage. Mr. Kovrig had not yet been convicted but faced similar charges.

China released the two Canadians on bail after “diagnosis by professional medical institutions and with the guarantee of the Canadian Ambassador to China,” said Hua.

Ms. Hua did not answer journalists ‘questions about whether the prisoners’ release was completely independent and the reasons for their health were stated.

A spokesman for the Canadian Embassy in Beijing put questions to Global Affairs Canada in Ottawa.

Ms. Meng has reached an agreement with the US Attorney’s Office that will drop her fraud charges next year. In return, she assumes responsibility for the misrepresentation of the company’s business relationships in Iran.

Her return to China was broadcast live on the country’s central broadcaster, CCTV, as she wore a dress the same red as the Chinese flag and thanked the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, and the ruling Communist Party.

On Monday, Ms. Hua said Ms. Meng was a victim of “political persecution” and was able to return to China thanks to “the government’s tireless efforts.”

In contrast, news of the two Michael’s departure was reported by the state tabloid Global Times, and although the news was circulated online, it was not relayed by state media agencies licensed such as CCTV or Xinhua.

Huawei is the world’s largest provider of network equipment for telephone and Internet companies. The company is a symbol of China’s progress in becoming a global technological powerhouse – and a concern for security in the United States.

Former President Donald Trump’s administration cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and subsequently banned suppliers around the world from using US technology to manufacture components for Huawei.