Hot Runner Controller Market 2021: Key Players to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2027

The global Hot Runner Controller market was valued at USD 576.56 million in 2020 and will grow at a CAGR of 6.78% from 2020 to 2027 according to a newly released report.

A controller is an electronic technology used to control hot runner temperature, but it is also used for motion control pressure, sequence control, mold cooling and other value-added intelligence activities. The hot runner controller can be sold with the hot runner system or as a standalone product and can control Mold-Masters hot runner systems or competitor’s hot runner systems. Hot runner controllers are a technology-intensive and high barrier to entry industry.

At present, in developed countries, the hot runner controller industry is usually at an advanced level. The world’s largest companies are mainly concentrated in North America, Europe and Korea. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities, and the highest level of technology. However, the manufacturing cost of foreign enterprises is relatively high compared to Chinese enterprises.

Geographically, the global hot runner controller market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa & South America. Asia Pacific region accounted for a major share of the global hot runner controller market. Asia Pacific is a major market for injection molded plastics. The demand for various plastic parts used in the automotive and electrical fields has increased significantly. Huge investment in infrastructure development for major end-use industries such as electronics and automotive in India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries is a factor that is expected to surge the demand for hot runner controllers in the Asia Pacific region.

The North American and European markets are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing application of packaging materials in the non-food and beverage industries including cosmetics and toiletries, pharmaceuticals and household chemicals. In the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, and France, growing demand for electronic products such as laptops and mobile phones is expected to drive demand. Sales of hot runner controllers are expected to surge due to these factors.

Prominent players in the market face fierce competition. Major companies such as ABIMAN GROUP, Milacron, Incoe and Seiki Corporation are focused on manufacturing innovative hot runner controllers with modern technology, improved efficiency and controlled temperature systems. Companies are expanding their market through the activities of SMEs in the local plastics industry. Key players operating in the global hot runner controller market include ABIMAN GROUP, ADINATH CONTROLS PVT. LTD., EWIKON, Hasco, HRS-Flow, Incoe, Mastip Technology, Milacron, N2S Technologies Pvt Ltd, Seiki Corporation

