How Big Is The Antistatic Agents Industry?

Antistatic Agents Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2027). The research presents a complete assessment of the market and contains Future trends, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report conducted a professional and in-depth analysis of the current situation of the Antistatic Agents market, including major players such as manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, and investors. The report also helps you understand the dynamic structure of the Antistatic Agents market by identifying and analyzing market segments.

Antistatic agents prevent or reduce accumulation of static electricity on surfaces. Fatty acid esters, quaternary ammonium compounds, alkylsulfonates, ethoxylated amines, and alkylphosphates are some of the widely used antistatic agents. Antistatic agent eliminates problems such as dust pick up, and electrical discharge

Growing industrial packaging industry is expected to boost demand for antistatic agents over the forecast period. Antistatic agent is widely used in packaging to prevent static build-up that may damage goods such as electronic components. Moreover, dust and other fine particles are not drawn to the packaging surface as antistatic agents dissipate charge from the surface. According to a Coherent Market Insights’ study, industrial packaging market is projected to reach US$ 97.2 billion by 2025 and to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2017-2025).

Regulations on antistatic agents, especially for those used in food packaging materials are expected to hinder growth of the global antistatic agents market. For instance, Section 178.3130 of the Code of Federal Regulations, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) limits the use of antistatic agent in food packaging material. For instance, alpha-(carboxymethyl)-omega-(tetradecyloxy)polyoxyethylene) can only be used as antistatic agent at levels less than 0.2 pct and not more than 0.001 inch thickness in polyolefin film as per the U.S. FDA regulation.

The global antistatic agents market was valued at US$ 416.1million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% in terms of value, during the forecast period (2018 – 2025) to reach US$ 743.3 million by 2025.

Major players operating in the global antistatic agents market include, Akzo Nobel N.V., 3M Company, BASF SE, Ampacet Corporation, DowDuPont Inc., Arkema Group, Clariant AG, Croda International plc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kenrich Petrochemicals Inc., and Solvay S.A. among others.

