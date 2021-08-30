How Big Is The Carbon Fiber Composite Heating Elements Industry?

Carbon Fiber Composite Heating Elements Market report studied the assessment of worldwide data, competitive analysis, industry players, and their scope. Also analysis the tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, and forecast regions.

Carbon fiber composite heating elements are lightweight and strong fiber-reinforced elements that contain carbon fiber. Carbon fiber composites can be potential alternatives to other metal-based heating elements such as aluminum, owing to properties such as lightweight, high temperature tolerance, and high tensile strength. As a result, carbon fiber composites have a wide range applications as industrial and commercial heaters, and also in the aerospace industry for de-icing purposes.

Global Carbon fiber composite heating elements market is driven by rising demand for these elements from various end-use industries. Various advantages offered by these elements are likely to boost the revenue for the global carbon fiber composite heating elements market over the forecast period.

Therefore, higher cost of carbon fiber-based composites used as heating elements compared to stainless steel and aluminum-based heating elements is expected to restrain growth of global carbon fiber composite heating elements market over the forecast period.

The global carbon fiber composite heating elements market was valued at US$ 3,418.5 Mn in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019-2027), to reach US$ 5,532.9 Mn by 2027.

Carbon fiber composite heating elements are used to strengthen composite materials such as graphite fiber reinforced polymers. Non-polymer materials also act as a matrix for carbon fibers. Carbon fiber composite heating elements are also used in the filtration of gases at high temperature. Molding of a thin layer of carbon fiber heating elements improves fire resistance properties of polymers or thermoset composites, as the dense layer reflects heat efficiently. These properties of carbon fiber composites have led to an increase in its demand, which in turn, is contributing to the market growth.

Major players operating in the global carbon fiber composite heating elements market are SGL Group, Solvay, Methode Electronics, Lianyungang O-Yate Lighting Electrical Co. Ltd., Tokai Carbon, GKN Plc, Schunk Group, CFC Carbon Co., Ltd, and Flexel.

