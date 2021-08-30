How Big Is The Converting paper Industry?

This report calculates the Converting paper Market size, future trends, demand, revenue, price, growth, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors, and forecast (2021-2027). The competition in the global Converting paper industry is analyzed, taking into consideration price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market concentration rate, competitive situations and trends, expansion, merger and acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Paper converting is a process that comes from taking the paper and converting it into another product. Converting paper finds use in various applications such as hygiene paper, writing paper, newsprint, printing paper, and others. Increasing demand for converting paper from various applications is expected to propel growth of the global converting paper market.

Among pulp type, chemical wood pulp is a pulp obtained Kraft pulping process and it is the most common process used by cooking or digestion of wood treating with different solutions of chemicals. The paper produced from chemical wood pulp are colorless and the products which are manufactured are quite strong. Usually, chemical pulps are used to make writing and printing papers, paper bags, shipping containers, and various other paper product categories that require strength.

Europe is expected to hold significant market share in the global converting paper over the forecast period. According to Confederation of European Paper, paper and board production was stable in 2018, compared to the last three year. Total production of paper reached to 92.2 million tons in 2018 from 91 million tons in 2016. This target was achieved due to upgradation of existing machines and net capacity increase of 1.3 million tons.

Major players operating in the global converting paper market include International Paper Company, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Finch Paper LLC, Burgo Group SPA, Alberta Newsprint Company Ltd., Rolland Enterprises Inc., P.H. Glatfelter Co., American Eagle Paper Mills, Asia Pacific Resources International Holdings Ltd., Canfor Corporation, Domtar Corporation, Twin Rivers Paper Company Inc., UPM-Kymmene Oyj, BillerudKorsnäs AB, Catalyst Paper Corporation, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Stora Enso Oyj, Verso Corporation, Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited, Delta Paper Corp., and others

