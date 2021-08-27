How Big Is The Nutraceutical Ingredients Industry?

Coherent Market Insights published innovative data entitled Nutraceutical Ingredients Market. This report uses an exploratory technique, such as primary and secondary research, which helps to discover the desired data. It focuses on a global scenario such as Nutraceutical Ingredients to learn the global strategy of industries and study the various regions such as North America, Latin America, China, Japan, Asia, and India.

Nutraceutical ingredients are substances that aid in adding nutritive value to the diet. Nutraceutical ingredients are used in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and animal feed.

Increasing awareness about healthy diet, which includes vitamins, proteins, minerals, fibers, and others is major factor driving growth of the global nutraceutical ingredients market. Moreover, increasing use of nutraceutical ingredients in pharmaceutical drugs, owing to its properties such as anti-aging, prevention in chronic diseases, cancer, and health improvement is expected to drive growth of the market. Antioxidant property of nutraceutical ingredients such as phytochemicals aid in prevention of cancer. According to World Cancer Report, the prevalence of cancer is anticipated to increase by 50%, which is around 15 million cases by 2020.

According to Economic and Social Commission for Asia Pacific (ESCAP), the total number of elderly people is expected to double in 2050, which will be about 1.3 billion from 547 million in 2016. Japan is the largest consumer of nutraceutical ingredients owing to its wide usage in herbal medicine for maintaining health and treating diseases, further driving the overall growth of the market in Asia Pacific. According to EU-Japan Centre for Industrial Cooperation, Japan is anticipated to have 54.8% market share of the Asia-Pacific nutraceutical ingredients market in 2017.

North America has witnessed to be the second largest market of the nutraceutical ingredients in 2016. U.S. is expected to be the major market in this region over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing use of dietary supplements owing to rising awareness regarding health benefits of consumption of these supplements as it provides nutrients mainly minerals and vitamins. According to U.S. Pharmacopeia Convection, dietary supplements are used by 80% of adults in the U.S.

Major players operating in the global nutraceutical ingredients market include BASF SE, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DSM Nutritional Products, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle Plc, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., and FMC Corporation.

