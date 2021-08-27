How Big Is The Sodium Cyanide Industry?

Sodium Cyanide Market report studied the assessment of worldwide data, competitive analysis, industry players, and their scope. Also analysis the tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, and forecast regions.

Sodium cyanide (NaCN) is an inorganic poisonous solid with high affinity for metals. It is used as a raw material in pharmaceuticals, dyes and pigments, agrochemicals, and metal industries. It is also used as an insecticide due to its toxicity and finds application in analytical testing.

Among end users, the mining industry segment accounts for the largest share in the global sodium cyanide market. NaCN is used in mining for extraction of gold and other expensive metals. Gold being a least reactive metal shows high affinity for cyanide, causing it to oxidize and dissolve in the presence of oxygen and water. Moreover, the chemical industry segment was the fastest growing segment in the global sodium cyanide market in 2017, owing to a wide range of applications of NaCN in chemical synthesis. Cyanuric chloride, cyanogen chloride, and various types of nitriles are some of the extensively used chemical compounds that are derived from NaCN through various reactions.

Asia Pacific accounted for a significant market share in the global sodium cyanide market in 2017, owing to increasing mining activities in the region. For instance, according to U.S. Geological Survey 2013, China was the leading mined-gold-producing country in the world and gold production in the country was expected to increase 2.5%, annually.

According to Coherent Market insights analysis, Mexico is the largest importer and second largest consumer of sodium cyanide. This is owing to high presence of gold and silver mines in the country. Gold and silver mining activities use sodium cyanide to extract precious metals from the mineral. Mexico is the largest producer of silver in the world and ranks among the top 15 producers of gold worldwide.

Key players operating in the global sodium cyanide market are focused on adopting various growth strategies such as expansion of production capacity in order to enhance their market share. For instance, in 2014, Australia-based Gold Reagents Pty Ltd increased its sodium cyanide solution production capacity from 64 kilo tons to 78 kilo tons.

Major players operating in the global sodium cyanide market include, Cyanco, E. I. DuPont, Australian Gold Reagents, Orica, Evonik, Taekwang Industrial, Tongsuh Petrochemical, Anhui Shuguang Chemical, Korund, Yingkou Sanzheng, Sasol Polymers, Unique Chemical, Tiande Chemical, Lukoil, Hebei Chengxin, Sinopec, and DSM.