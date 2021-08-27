How Big Is The Wine Industry?

This report calculates the Wine Market size, future trends, demand, revenue, price, growth, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors, and forecast (2021-2027). The competition in the global Wine industry is analyzed, taking into consideration price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market concentration rate, competitive situations and trends, expansion, merger and acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

The global wine market was valued at US$ 296.03 billion in 2016 and is slated to reach US$ 404.64 billion by 2025. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.23% during the forecast period (2017-2025).

Growing population of women alcohol consumers, expansion of bars and restaurants, exploring different forms of entertainment such as night parties, growing demand from emerging economies and preference for low calorie alcoholic beverages stands to be some of the key driving factors of the wine market. For instance, in India, the number of pubs and bars grew by over 23% during 2014-2016, compared to cafes during the same time period.

Changing taste and new preferences among consumers and rising demand for new and exotic flavors such as Riesling wine and other tropical fruit wine is fuelling the growth of the wine market. The market for sparkling wine segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period owing to increasing consumption of champagne during social celebrations.

Despite the ageing baby boomers being majority of the consumers of premium wines in the country, growing interest amongst the millennials are bringing a shift in the target customer group which will play a significant role in boosting the growth of the wine market in the country. It is found that millennials consumed over 43% of all wine consumed in 2015 than any other generation as they continue to shift from beer to wine.

Latin America stands to be another important region which is showcasing a strong preference for wine. Mexico which stands to be an important market in the region has witnessed a significant increase in the volume sales increasing by over 8.5% in 2016. Additionally, with different varieties of wine being easily available across different retail outlets will further boost the market in the coming years.

Europe dominated the global wine market in 2016 and is expected to retain market dominance throughout the forecast period, with major contribution coming from the emerging economies of India and China.

Major Players in the Global Wine Market

Global wine market is highly fragmented, with the presence of many large and smaller players in the market. Key players operating in the wine market include E. & J. Gallo Winery, Concha y Toro, The Wine Group, Bacardi Limited, Constellation Brands, Pernod Ricard, Treasury Wine Estates, Caviro, Grupo Penaflor.