How Big Opportunity In Infant Formula Market?

Infant formula is also referred to as a baby formula that has a rich nutritional value such as carbohydrates, vitamins, proteins, fats, and minerals. This formula is prepared for the baby for their overall development and provides crucial nutrients to the baby in the early phase of developments. Infant formula is suitable for children below 1 year of age.

The global infant formula market is estimated to account for US$ 32,237.4 Mn in terms of value in 2019.

Increasing number of working women population is a prime factor driving the market growth of infant formula. Various women resume their jobs quickly after delivery and infant formula is ideal for these women as it is easy to prepare and consume lesser time. Moreover, infant’s formula have various nutrients values that are present in human breast milk which is further augmenting their adoption across consumers.

APEJ region dominated the global infant formula market in 2019, accounting for 48.7% share in terms of value, followed by North America and Western Europe, respectively.

Strict regulatory hurdle associated with the approval for production of infant’s formula and food is expected to restrict the market growth of infant formula. Moreover, the growing prevalence of scandals in the infant formula industry is again expected to affect the market growth negatively.

Growing demand for premium infant nutrition product is expected to provide potential opportunities to the market of infant formula. For instance, in November 2019, Advanced Lipids has launched two new additions to its infant range of infant formula ingredients. A new premium offering, Infant Pro, offers higher levels of sn-2 palmitate, while Infant MF is a special blend containing milk fat. Both new products will be unveiled at Food Ingredients Europe, 3-5 December in Paris.

Historical year – 2014 to 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026