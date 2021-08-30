How Can I Get Sample Report/Company Profiles Of Native Grass Seeds Industry?

Native Grass Seeds Market report studied the assessment of worldwide data, competitive analysis, industry players, and their scope. Also analysis the tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, and forecast regions.

Native grass seeds play an important role in prevention of erosion apart from restoring and maintaining natural landscapes such as wetlands, streams, native prairies, woodlands, parks, and sensitive habitats. This in turn has led to high adoption of native grass seeds, thereby aiding in growth of the market.

Among applications, land conservation & rehabilitation segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, in terms of revenue. Soil erosion is a major threat to sustaining long-term crop yields. Moreover, sediment deposition in streams is a major threat to aquatic habitats. Native grasses offer more advantages in maintaining soil quality over other crops. For instance, erosion losses associated with corn are over 70 times higher as compared to native grasses produced on the same land as per data published by Elsevier Science Ltd. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive growth of the native grass seeds market during the forecast period.

The global native grass seeds market was valued at US$ 8,493.2 million in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.6% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), to reach US$ 17,651.9 million by 2027.

Furthermore, key players in the market are focused on adopting strategies such as technological development and collaborations in order to strengthen their footprint in the global native grass seeds market. For instance, on June 2013, Gladstone Investment Corporation announced that, it participated in the acquisition of Star Seed, Inc. investing US$ 9.0 million. Star Seed has become a recognized leader in the national seed market. Based in Osborne, Kansas, Star Seed provides its customers with a variety of specialty seeds and related products. Such activities are expected to have positive impact on growth of the market over the forecast period.

