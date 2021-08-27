How Can I Get Sample Report/Company Profiles Of Tube Packaging Industry?

The Tube Packaging Market 2021-2027 research report analyzes the current as well as future aspects of the industry & presents leading regions, growth trends & strategies of the key players which is bound to impact the global Tube Packaging industry share in various end-use applications.

The research analyst provides comprehensive data, which enhances the growth of the industries. This report focuses on the basic requirement strategies of the businesses, which helps to enlarge the productivity. Additionally, it offers different market segments, such as application, types, size, end-users, cost, etc.

The market is projected to reach 71.79 billion tubes by the end of 2026, growing substantially over the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in the packaging industry. Moreover, factors such as ease of transportation & handling, eco-friendly nature, and less cost of tube packaging materials are playing important role in fueling the growth of the tube packaging market.

The tube packaging materials commonly used include plastic, metal, brick cartons, paper, cardboard, and glass. These materials are used in various end-use industries dependent on packaging requirements. For instance, aluminum and tin are used to store food & beverages in cans. This is due to the corrosion resistant properties of these metals, which ensures that the product is not contaminated. Similarly, alcohol is typically stored and sold in glass bottles, as it looks visually appealing and has a longer shelf life than plastic bottles.

According to the International Trade Association report, the global market for pharmaceuticals is expected to reach US$ 1.3 trillion by the end of 2020. Total sales of pharmaceuticals in the U.S. were US$ 333 billion in 2015, which was triple the size of sale in China. Total exports in the U.S. personal care and cosmetics market amounted to US$ 10.4 billion in 2015 and grew at an average rate of 15% from 2015 till 2017.

Stringent government regulations regarding tube packaging materials are expected to hamper the tube packaging market growth. However, technology advancements in the packaging industry are predicted to increase demand for tube packaging in the near future. International Standard of Organization (ISO) imposed standards on the packaging.

Players operating in the global tube packaging market are adopting various growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and business expansion to cater to increasing demand for tube packaging. For instance, in July 2018, CCL Industries completed the acquisition of Treofan Americas. Treofan Americas manufactures and supplies polypropylene films for packaging, labeling, and specialty film markets and offers to package and label films, coated flexible packaging films, tobacco films, and technical films.

Major players operating in the global tube packaging market include Albea S.A., Amcor Limited, Essel Propack Limited, Sonoco Products Company, World Wide Packaging Inc., Montebello Packaging Inc., VisiPak, Inc., Intrapac International Corporation, and CCL Industries Inc.