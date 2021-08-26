How COVID-19 Impact on Halal Food And Beverage Market and What are the Growth Factors at the End 2026? | Nestle, Cargill, Namet

How COVID-19 Impact on Halal Food And Beverage Market and What are the Growth Factors at the End 2026? | Nestle, Cargill, Namet

Halal meals and beverages are those that adhere to Islamic Sharia Law. Halal certification ensures that the livestock were slain in a single cut, fully bleed, and that their flesh had not come into touch with other animals, particularly pig. Liquor, blood, pig, swine by-products, animals that are dead before sacrifice, and animals that are not slaughtered in the name of Allah are all deemed haram or unfit for food, as per the Islamic Sharia Law. Halal cuisine has grown in popularity among both Muslim and non-Muslim users as it has developed from an Islamic identifying symbol to a guarantee of food standards, sanitation, and trustworthiness.

Get Complete Sample PDF Copy:

https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/sample/696016

By the product type: Halal Food, Halal Drinks, Halal Supplements

By the End-user Applications: HyperMarkets/SuperMarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Channel

Drivers

Growing portion of middle-class families along with the literacy rate in the Muslim countries coupled with the increasing consumer confidence in halal-certified foods is expected to augment growth of the global halal food and beverage market during the forecast period. For instance, as per the State of the Global Islamic Economy Report 2020-21, the halal economy contributed about US$ 2.02 trillion of user expenditure in 2019.

Rising demand for halal meat in the Muslim and non-Muslim countries as it is free from toxicants and uric acid, which is expected to boost growth of the global halal food and beverage market over the forecast period.

For COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/covidimpact/696016

Competitive Landscape

Nestle, Cargill, Smithfield Foods USA, Midamar, Namet, Banvit, Carrefour, Isla Delice, Casino, Unilever, Al Islami Foods, BRF, Allanasons, Ramly Food Processing, Halal-ash, China Haoyue Group, Arman Group

Restraints

Increased costs of handling, storing, packaging, and transportation of halal products as per the Sharia Law are expected to limit the growth of the global halal food and beverage market.

Opportunities

The western world is embracing the concept of Islamic dietary laws owing to their recently-discovered health benefits of eating halal products, and this factor is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the global halal food and beverage market.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period in the global halal food and beverage market. The presence of highly populous Muslim countries such as Indonesia, India, Pakistan, and others combined with the rapid adoption of halal food products in the lieu of poultry products is driving the growth of the halal food and beverage market in this region.

Middle East and Africa (MEA) is also expected to experience a robust expansion over the forecast period in the global halal food and beverage market. Growing Muslim population, rising investments to accelerate the halal food production capacities in Saudi Arabia, and the increasing number of halal certifications is propelling the growth of the halal food and beverage market in this region.

For More Information on the Study:

https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/quiry/696016

Key Developments

In March 2021, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia had launched the on-pack QR codes on imported meat products to improve identification of foreign halal certification authorities.

In July 2021, the halal food serving restaurant in New York City, The Halal Guys, re-introduced the Zesty Lamb offering with Pesto Hummus in its platter & wrap menu following high demand from the customers.