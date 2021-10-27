How COVID-19 Impacting Power over Ethernet Market? Top Key Players: Broadcom, Inc.,Dell Inc.,Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

This report studies the Power over Ethernet market, covering market size for segment By Type (Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) and Powered Devices (PDs)); Application (IoT Connectivity, Lighting control, Infotainment, Access control and security, Communication Applications, and Others); End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), by player (Broadcom, Inc.,Dell Inc.,Silicon Laboratories, Inc., etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa)”. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Power over Ethernet market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The Power over Ethernet market was valued at US$ 820.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,917.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The PoE has to follow various standards such as 802.3af standard, 802.3at standard, and 802.3bt standard. The rising adoption of the PoE technology for security applications is boosting the overall market, and the 802.3af standard is used for the IP camera application. The advanced version of PoE follows a standard of 802.3at, which is also known as PoE Plus and is used to deliver around 34.2 W of power to powered devices (PD). Additionally, Ethernet cable applications are increasing globally, which is estimated to boost the growth of the PoE market. These standards support various devices such as building management devices and video-conferencing device components, digital signage devices, and point of sale (PoS) devices. Further, the application of PoE-based solutions is surging in building automation owing to its flexibility, reliability, scalability, and cost efficiency in terms of reduced cabling infrastructure and labor costs. PoE’s application enables the data network to be adopted for lighting applications that are integrated with advanced sensing technologies, which range from the sensors used for people-counting to operate air quality controls. The rising requirement of intelligent buildings, demands the usage of PoE in sensors, connected lighting, and other building controls.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Power over Ethernet Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Power over Ethernet Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Power over Ethernet Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The Emerging Players in the Power over Ethernet Market includes Broadcom, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Silicon Laboratories, Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., etc.

Power over Ethernet Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

