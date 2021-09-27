How did it go for political celebrities in the constituencies?

Berlin (dpa) – There were also surprises, previews and big names on Sunday outside of the very big Berlin political scene. A look at some specific constituencies.

Federal Minister v Federal Minister

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) won the duel against Federal Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier (CDU) for the direct mandate in the Saarlouis constituency. Maas came in with 36.7% of the vote according to the preliminary result, Altmaier at 28.0, as the state’s election official announced on Sunday evening. It was the only nationwide duel between two federal ministers for a direct term for the Bundestag. In the 2017 federal election, it was the other way around: at that point, Altmaier left the field as the winner. Maas (55) entered the Bundestag via the SPD state list. Maas and Altmaier are both from the district.

Potsdam duel of the candidates for chancellor

SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz won the Potsdam constituency as a direct candidate with a clear lead. Scholz reached 34.0% in the Bundestag election on Sunday, as the Brandenburg state returning officer announced. In second place in the celebrity constituency was Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock with 18.8 percent. The result in constituency 61 (Potsdam – Potsdam-Mittelmark II – Teltow-Fläming II) was followed by tensions nationwide, as two candidates for chancellor vied for a mandate.

Not a good patch for the AfD

Münster in North Rhine-Westphalia is still not a good place for the AfD. According to the preliminary final result, the party will get 2.9% of the second vote in the federal election. This is 2.1 percentage points lower than the 2017 result. Nationally, the alternative for Germany in the student and episcopal city has already received the fewest second votes in the 2017 federal elections with 4.9%. Right-wing populists were no weaker in any other constituency in elections four years ago.

Olympic champion wins against Maaßen

The former Federal President of Constitutional Protection Hans-Georg Maaßen (CDU) clearly failed with his candidacy for a direct mandate in the Bundestag. The controversial CDU politician got 22.3% of the first votes after counting all the votes in the South Thuringian constituency in 196. His SPD opponent, Olympic champion and former national biathlon coach Frank Ullrich, won the direct mandate with 33.6% of the first votes.

Greens celebrate premieres in the southwest

For the first time, the Greens won direct seats in a federal election in the South West. The first green candidate Franziska Brantner (42) won her party’s first direct term in Baden-Württemberg on Sunday evening in Heidelberg. In the constituency of Stuttgart I, the former boss of the Greens Cem Özdemir (55) won. And in Freiburg and Karlsruhe, the young candidates Chantal Kopf (26 years old) and Zoe Mayer (26 years old) won.

Defeat for Kretschmann’s son

Johannes Kretschmann, the son of the Green Prime Minister, clearly lost the battle for the direct mandate in the Zollernalb-Sigmaringen constituency. The 43-year-old Green politician has landed clearly behind CDU candidate Thomas Bareiß, as the Sigmaringen district office announced on Sunday evening.

Well-known CDU names lose direct mandates

Along with Chancellery Head Helge Braun, Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner and Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, three other CDU politicians missed direct mandates. According to the regional returning officer, Klöckner only reached 29.1% in the constituency of Kreuznach in Rhineland-Palatinate – and therefore lost to competitors from the SPD. This is what happened to Braun, who won 29.6% of the first votes in his Hesse constituency, Giessen. In the Saarbrücken constituency, Kramp-Karrenbauer lost 25.1% of the vote. Kramp-Karrenbauer wanted to regain the direct mandate in the Saarbrücken constituency for the CDU after his transition to the SPD in 2017.

And: CDU member of the Bundestag Philip Amthor also lost in his constituency of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania to SPD politician Erik von Malottki. Amthor finished only in third place – still behind AfD politician Enrico Komning (24.3%).

The direct mandate in Merkel’s constituency goes to the SPD

After more than 30 years, the CDU failed to win the direct mandate in Angela Merkel’s previous constituency in a federal election. For constituency 15, 27-year-old Anna Kassautzki from the SPD now enters the Bundestag with 24.3 percent of the first votes, as posted on the returning officer’s homepage. In second place in the constituency of Vorpommern-Rügen – Vorpommern-Greifswald I, Merkel’s successor as direct candidate of the CDU, Georg Günther, 33 years old. 20.4% of voters voted for him. He was just ahead of Leif-Erik Holm of the AfD (19.9%). The outgoing chancellor has won the leadership of the Bundestag in West Pomerania eight times in a row since 1990. This year she did not stand for election.