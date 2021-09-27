How does the world view the elections in Germany?

Brussels (dpa) – Who will lead the most populous and economically strongest country in the European Union in the future? In other capitals and in the EU institutions in Brussels, talks on the formation of a new federal government will be closely followed.

The first reactions to Sunday’s close election result are very different. An overview:

United States

“Thunderstorm … you are constant” – with these words, US President Joe Biden commented on Sunday reports of the SPD’s lead in the federal election. The world’s most powerful president is unlikely to have any problems with a Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two politicians recently celebrated, for example, the breakthrough of a global minimum tax for internationally active companies as a big success.

Poland

The national-conservative PiS government in Warsaw is particularly pleased with the good performance of the Liberals. “The FDP will tip the scales, and this is great news for us,” commented Polish Ambassador to Berlin Andrzej Przylebski. Party foreign ministers – like Hans-Dietrich Genscher – have always been good to Poland. Whether the new government is led by the SPD or the CDU makes little difference. “As far as the SPD is concerned, there is a fear of too much empathy towards Russia, but this concerns the party leadership more than Scholz,” Przylebski said. The Greens are more cautious of Russia, which is helpful for Poland.

Russia

After the general election, the Kremlin showed interest in expanding relations. “We are united by the understanding that problems can and should only be solved through dialogue,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday in Moscow, according to state agency Ria Novosti. Angela Merkel’s successor in the Chancellery will have a difficult legacy, however. Relations between Berlin and Moscow are currently extremely strained, among other things because of hacker attacks on German politicians and the imprisonment of Kremlin opponent Alexej Navalny. Above all, Russia must fear resistance to the commissioning of the controversial Baltic Sea gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 by the Greens

China

“We hope and expect the new German government to continue its pragmatic and balanced Chinese policy” – without directly congratulating any party, Beijing expressed hope for continuing good cooperation with Germany after the parliamentary elections. In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the commitment of Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), who had placed great emphasis on developing relations with the People’s Republic during her tenure, was expressly acknowledged. “China appreciates this very much,” spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. Before the election, observers in China had expressed fears that relations could deteriorate under a new federal government and that Germany would shift more towards the United States, which is forging an international alliance against Beijing.

European Union

It has long been said that the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, aspires to succeed Angela Merkel as Chancellor. The CDU politician initially did not comment publicly on Monday’s election result – on her authority and also in member state representation, however, the narrow election result is viewed with concern. Above all, it is to be feared that until a new government is formed in Berlin, it will not be possible to take important decisions at EU level. This could be problematic, among others, for recently presented legislative projects to achieve the EU’s climate protection targets.

France

Like von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron did not initially comment on the election result. At the Élysée, too, we hope above all that the coalition negotiations in Berlin will not drag on for too long. At the start of the French EU presidency in January, France needs a strong partner to jointly advance projects in the fields of defense and business, for example. There is no official dream partner in Paris. Before the elections, the Élysée saw the FDP in the role of kingmaker and therefore as a determining element in coalition negotiations.

Austria

Contrary to the jubilant jubilation of the Austrian Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals, Conservative Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz made a cautious statement after the German parliamentary elections. “The result of the elections in Germany allows for a wide variety of constellations, and the coming weeks will show who will be the future chancellor in Germany,” the chancellor and leader of the ÖVP party said on Monday. Kurz recently warned of a left-wing alliance that he believes would change Germany and Europe for the worse. In the aftermath of the elections, Kurz only expressed the general wish to be able to continue “Austria’s proven cooperation with the future German federal government”.

Spain

The head of the socialist government Pedro Sánchez congratulated Scholz on his “excellent results”. Spain and Germany would continue to work for a strong Europe and a just and green reconstruction after the Corona crisis, where no one would be left behind, he commented. In countries like Spain, special attention is being paid to how a future federal government will position itself on the issue of common EU debts and the return to tighter budgetary discipline.

Britain

Initially, Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not react to the results of the German election. Social Democratic Labor Party leader Keir Starmer, however, praised Scholz and spoke of an inspiring campaign.

Norway

The electoral victory of the Social Democrats in Norway a fortnight ago bodes well for the SPD. After Olaf Scholz congratulated Jonas Gahr Støre at the time, the next Norwegian head of government returned it to Berlin. “Congratulations from Norway!” The Norwegian wrote on Twitter Sunday evening to Scholz and the SPD. This is an “impressive result after an inspiring election campaign”. He looks forward to close cooperation.