How Hemoglobinopathies Market will Grow with a Healthy CAGR at the End of 2026? | Sanofi, Bluebird Bio, Celgene, Gamida Cell

Hemoglobinopathies are a group of hereditary blood disorders that involve an abnormality in the structure of hemoglobin. Sickle cell disease (SCD) is one such blood disorder caused by the abnormal hemoglobin that damages and deforms red blood cells. It is estimated that 7% of world’s population, which stands around 420 million. Thus, there is an increasing demand for safe and effective treatment around the world.

Competitive Section:

Major players involved in the global hemoglobinopathies market are Gamida Cell, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Global Blood Therapeutics, Bluebird Bio, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc., Prolong Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation

By the product type: Blood Transfusion, Iron Chelation Therapy, Bone Marrow Transplant, Others

By the End-user Applications: Blood Testing, Genetic Testing, Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD), Others

The global hemoglobinopathies market is divided into six regions, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Drivers:

Government initiatives for the management and treatment of hemoglobinopathies is expected to boost the growth of the global hemoglobinopathies market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, the Indian Government released the new draft policy for hemoglobinopathies (Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease and variant Hemoglobins) in India.

Moreover, increasing prevalence of conditions such as SCD and thalassemia and increasing awareness among people about hemoglobinopathies are major factors expected to propel the growth of the global hemoglobinopathies market.

Restraint:

Lack of a permanent cure for hemoglobinopathy disorders is expected to impede growth of the global hemoglobinopathies market.

Opportunities:

Increasing awareness and education programs in schools, colleges, and community regarding hemoglobinopathies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players in the market.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to witness substantial growth in the global hemoglobinopathies market due to increasing incidences of sickle cell disease in this region. SCD is among the most common genetic diseases in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), SCD affects around 70,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S.