How Increasing Rapidly Opportunity In Mouthwash Market?

Mouthwash is projected to be one of the most lucrative market in consumer goods, globally. Rising awareness of public regarding oral hygiene has resulted in increasing sales of this product, thereby driving growth of the market. For instance, in September 2018, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) launched DentOral, a dental and oral programme to improve oral health, by ensuring access to high quality dental treatments and prevention programmes as a part of the Dubai Health Strategy 2016-2021. Such initiatives are expected to propel demand for mouthwash in the near future.

Government authorities across regions such as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), European Commission, and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) have imposed strict regulations on use of ingredients and packaging of mouthwash products. For instance, 21CFR355.50 by FDA states labelling standards for anticaries drug products. Manufacturers need to follow such regulations, in order to compete in the global & local mouthwash market.

Key players operating in the global mouthwash market are adopting various growth strategies such as product enhancements and launches into their business line to expand their businesses. For instance, in 2017, Colgate Total Advanced Health mouthwash, which the company says combines germ killing ingredients with breath-freshening power. Consumers need to shake the bottle to activate the formula, gargle, and rinse to remove bacteria. Another product launched by Lion Corporation in 2014 was Clinica Advantage Dental Rinse, a medicated dental rinse that creates an antibacterial coating, which lasts until morning when used before bed. It helps to prevent cavities during sleep.

Key players operating in the global mouthwash include Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Amway Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Lion Corporation, Caldwell Consumer Health, LLC, Uncle Harry’s Natural Products, and Triumph Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

In Addition, The Years Considered For The Study Are As Follows:

Historical year – 2014 to 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026