How Increasing Rapidly Opportunity In Spirulina Market?

Spirulina Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2027). The research presents a complete assessment of the market and contains Future trends, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report conducted a professional and in-depth analysis of the current situation of the Spirulina market, including major players such as manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, and investors. The report also helps you understand the dynamic structure of the Spirulina market by identifying and analyzing market segments.

Spirulina is a nutritional supplement, majorly obtained from the two species of cyanobacteria, including arthrospira maxima and arthrospira platensis. Spirulina is defined as a type of algae that grows naturally in the alkaline waters of lakes, ponds, and rivers in warm regions. Spirulina is associated with high nutritional value, including vitamins A, C, E, and B12, and minerals, protein, carbohydrates, and essential lipids.

Spirulina comprises high anti-oxidant, hypolipidemic, beta-carotene, and anti-inflammatory properties. Owing to exceptional properties, spirulina offers health benefits including reduced cholesterol and blood pressure. Growing penetration of spirulina in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries is further expected to propel tremendous growth to this market during the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

As spirulina has a high content of a natural pigments that imparts blue color and is combined with other colors, in order to obtain new customized colors such as lavender, violet, and green. However, the blue spirulina color is used extensively in the food and beverages industry and is the most popular natural food color in the region.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the aquaculture in Asia Pacific has recorded an appreciable growth in the past three decades and in 2014. Owing to this, Asia Pacific was projected as the key supplier to the global seafood trade, with Asian aquaculture being the major contributor in the traded seafood commodities. This fully fledged aquaculture in the region is in turn boosting growth of the spirulina mark

On the basis of composition, the market is segmented into protein, carbohydrates, minerals, lipids, and others, with protein being the major contributor in the global growth of spirulina market, as of 2016. This is majorly due to its high protein content and presence of all essential amino acids with less amounts of cysteine, lysine, and methionine as compared to standard proteins, including milk, eggs or meat. However, the spirulina protein is superior to all standard plant protein, including legumes.

Major players operating in the spirulina market are Sensient Technologies Corporation, Algaetech International Sdn Bhd, DDW The Color House, Algene Biotech, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Cyanotech Corporation, DIC Corporation, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd, and Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co. Ltd.