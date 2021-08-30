How Much Ethyl Acetate Market Growing Global During The Forecast Period 2021-2027?

Ethyl Acetate Market report studied the assessment of worldwide data, competitive analysis, industry players, and their scope. Also analysis the tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, and forecast regions.

Ethyl acetate is a colorless liquid with a fruity smell. It is slightly soluble in water and soluble in most organic solvents such as alcohol, ether, and acetone. It is used as a solvent for wide range of applications across many industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, packaging, etc.

In pharmaceuticals industry ethyl acetate is used as a medium of extraction in concentration and purification of antibiotics. It is also used as an intermediate in the production of drugs such as sulphamethoxazole, rifampicin etc. Ethyl acetate-based solvent adhesives exhibit a stronger bond strength and a higher resistance to peeling. Owing to low cost, low toxicity, and pleasant odor it is primarily used as solvent or a diluent for applications such as nail varnish removal or an additive in cigarettes. Ethyl Acetate has applications as a solvent in inks for flexographic and rotogravure printing. Other applications of ethyl acetate include adhesives, cleaning fluids, coated papers, photographic films and plates, and artificial leather.

However, replacement of solvent based coating with water-borne coatings may hamper growth of the ethyl acetate market during the forecast period.

The global ethyl acetate market was pegged at 3.9 MMT in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% in terms volume, during the forecast period (2018 – 2026), to reach 6.6 MMT by 2026.

Asia Pacific has the over capacity of ethyl acetate whereas Europe and North America are dependent on imports to satisfy the domestic demand.

Some manufacturers are adopting greener route to produce ethyl acetate. For instance, SEKAB supplies green ethyl acetate to customers with high environmental demands. It is manufactured from biologically created ethanol, which uses raw materials such as sugar cane, corn, beet, etc. and is produced with bio-based process energy. Ethyl acetate of premium pure quality is manufactured from cellulose-based 2nd generation ethanol, a waste product from existing cellulose production.

Major players operating in the global ethyl acetate market include Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical, Solutia, INEOS Group Limited, Rhodia Brasil, Showa Denko, Shanghai Wujing Chemical, and Sasol Limited.

